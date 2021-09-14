Final Announced Card For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Ruby Soho Speaks About All Elite Wrestling Ruby Soho was a guest on Busted Open Radio following her successful AEW debut at All Out, which she spoke about in detail. “I don’t know if I even have words to describe it. I had so mu[...]
Update On Samoa Joe's Status Ahead Of NXT 2.0 Mike Johnson of PWInsider is reporting that Samoa Joe is not expected to be out of the ring for an extended period of time following his recent relinquishing of the WWE NXT Champtionship. Johnson not[...]
Big Title Match Nixed From Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 WWE NXT 2.0 launches tonight and plans for the broadcast have already reportedly changed ahead of the new era from the brand. In a report from Fightful Select, they reveal the announced match between[...]
Big E Is Now Officially Moving To WWE RAW Roster Following his big win on Monday's WWE RAW, the new WWE Champion Big E is now officially part of the RAW roster. He will not be taking the title to SmackDown. PWInsider reports that he is reuniting wi[...]
Big E on WWE Championship Win: "It feels earned." Following a monumental career achievement in which he won the WWE Championship for the first time in his career, Big E was elated to have the opportunity to speak with WWE's cameras after the match an[...]
Update On Sami Zayn's WWE Contract Situation There has been a report going around courtesy of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that current WWE star Sami Zayn’s contract was set to expire later this year. This led to speculation that he m[...]
Jimmy Korderas Gives Opinions On NXT's Rebranding Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas recently sat down with Wrestling Inc. for their daily podcast, where he discussed the changes to NXT that WWE are calling "NXT 2.0." He was asked what changes he exp[...]
Sep 13 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Bobby Lashley retained the WWE Championship against "The Viper" Randy Orton. After their match had concluded, Big E cashed in his Money[...]
Sep 13 - It has been announced that next week's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature a match between former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, as Shayna Baszler will square off against Nia Jax. N[...]
Doudrop Defeats Eva Marie on Monday Night Raw Doudrop picked up a victory over Eva Marie on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Nice try, @natalieevamarie......#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/FVK2X6j7lp — WWE (@WWE) September 14, 2021 [...]
Sep 13 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the team of Mace, T-Bar, A.J. Styles and Omos defeated Mustafa Ali, Mansoor and The New Day's Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston in an Eight-Man Tag Team Mat[...]
Sep 13 - At the conclusion of tonight's match between Nikki A.S.H. and Tamina Snuka on Monday Night Raw, a major botch took place, which led to visible confusion. Nikki A.S.H. delivered a Tornado DDT to [...]
Sep 13 - Seth Rollins has seemingly replaced John Cena as this month's Broken Skull Sessions guest. Last month, it was announced that John Cena would be sitting down with Stone Cold Steve Austin for the episo[...]
Sep 13 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Damian Priest retained his WWE United States Championship against the legendary Jeff Hardy, as Sheamus watched from ringside. The #CelticWarrior [...]
Sep 13 - Taylor Wilde has returned to professional wrestling, following a ten year hiatus from the industry. She is back in IMPACT Wrestling. Wilde sat down with Steel Chair Magazine, where she discussed the[...]
AEW Rampage Viewership Has Fallen Again AEW Rampage has suffered a loss in viewership this past Friday, with Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reporting that the show September 10th only drew 670,000 viewers. This number is slightly down f[...]
Damian Priest Praises Various WWE Stars Damian Priest was a guest on the Out Of Character podcast with Ryan Satin, where he had high praise for Sheamus. “The best part about this is, to me, this is the best version of Sheamus. So a[...]
Sep 13 - The team of Drew McIntyre and The Viking Raiders defeated Jinder Mahal, Veer and Shanky in a Six-Man Tag Team Match on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. .@JinderMahal is wasting NO TIME a[...]
Sep 13 - Raw Women's Champion "The Queen" Charlotte Flair picked up a victory against "The Queen of Spades" Shayna Baszler on tonight's episode of Raw after Baszler was distracted by Nia Jax, costing[...]
Sep 13 - During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE aired a commercial for the return of the WWE Draft. The first night of the draft will take place on SmackDown on October 1st, and the second[...]