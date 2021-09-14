Trepidation Among Talent Ahead Of Tonight's WWE NXT 2.0

WWE begins a new era of NXT tonight with the company referring to the revamp as NXT 2.0.

PWInsider is reporting that "behind the scenes, there is a lot of trepidation among NXT talents going into tonight’s taping."

The brand has a new setup in the Capitol Wrestling Center, reduced roster, and production team. Paul "Triple H" Levesque will also likely not be backstage due to his recent heart surgery. Talent is reportedly feeling somewhat nervous about their position and who they have to impress to stand out.

Talent are also concerned about what NXT is supposed to be going forward, especially as format changes have been rumored.

The report also notes WWE is expected to run live shows through the rest of this month and October.