Big Title Match Nixed From Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0

WWE NXT 2.0 launches tonight and plans for the broadcast have already reportedly changed ahead of the new era from the brand.

In a report from Fightful Select, they reveal the announced match between Franky Monet and Raquel Gonzalez for the NXT Women’s Championship will not be taking place.

No reason for nixing the match has been revealed at this time.

The wedding of Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell and LA Knight vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Kyle O’Reilly vs. Pete Dunne to crown a new NXT Champion are the only other matches announced.