Big E Is Now Officially Moving To WWE RAW Roster

Following his big win on Monday's WWE RAW, the new WWE Champion Big E is now officially part of the RAW roster. He will not be taking the title to SmackDown.

PWInsider reports that he is reuniting with Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston on the red brand, of course, this could all change with the upcoming WWE Draft but it appears for now he is staying on the flagship brand.

Big E's win has gone down very well with talent.

Big E cashes in to become WWE Champion: Raw, Sept. 13, 2021

After Bobby Lashley retains against Randy Orton, Big E cashes in his Money in the Bank contract against The All Mighty to capture the WWE Championship.