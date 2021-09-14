Big E on WWE Championship Win: "It feels earned."

Following a monumental career achievement in which he won the WWE Championship for the first time in his career, Big E was elated to have the opportunity to speak with WWE's cameras after the match and express his happiness for this major moment.

"It's the moments I really treasure. I'm getting goosebumps just thinking about the moment I go out, the music hits -- the crowd, even though they've seen me a dozen times tonight. To have your peers, fans, these two jackasses (New Day) to have every one of their support, it means the world to me. I think the dream for anyone in any vocation or craft is getting to do cool things at the top of your craft, but getting to do it with your friends. I will always remember the three of us fighting to get on TV, and we've been able to do so many cool, incredible things. I've been able to grow so much as a person and a performer because of these guys. I could not have written a better career for myself. I'm glad in many ways that it took so long, because it feels earned. I'm glad I wasn't handed things right away. I got to live the dream and be WWE Champion, and my best friends came out and celebrated with me. I'll never forget it."

"That's the cherry on top, respect from your peers. We have so much talent (across all WWE brands). To have people I respect, I love watching pushing for me backstage, say 'job well done.' I'm thankful for all of it."