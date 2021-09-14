Update On Sami Zayn's WWE Contract Situation
Posted By: Joe West on Sep 14, 2021
There has been a report going around courtesy of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that current WWE star Sami Zayn’s contract was set to expire later this year. This led to speculation that he may be on his way to leaving WWE, but now a reliable source has come forward to correct said misinformation.
Author/historian Pat Laprade, who previously interviewed Zayn, is reporting that Sami’s contract actually expires in the Spring of 2022, a few months later than the Observer reported.
Sami Zayn had previously told Laprade in said interview that he signed a three-year deal around the time of his first shoulder surgery in June 2018. That means that his deal would have already expired under normal circumstances. However, there was additional time added to his contract to make up for the downtime spent out of the ring due to the injury. Therefore, Zayn’s deal would expire sometime in March or the beginning of April in 2022.
Laprade also pointed out in the report that Zayn missed six months at the start of the pandemic but that time is not being added to his contract because WWE allowed wrestlers to stay home without being penalized.
https://wrestlr.me/70529/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Sep 14
Sep 14 - Following a monumental career achievement in which he won the WWE Championship for the first time in his career, Big E was elated to have the opportun[...]
Sep 14
Sep 14 - There has been a report going around courtesy of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that current WWE star Sami Zayn’s contract was set to expire [...]
Sep 14
Sep 14 - Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas recently sat down with Wrestling Inc. for their daily podcast, where he discussed the changes to NXT that WWE are ca[...]
Sep 13
Sep 13 - In the main event of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Bobby Lashley retained the WWE Championship against "The Viper" Randy Orton. After th[...]
Sep 13
Sep 13 - It has been announced that next week's episode of Monday Night Raw will feature a match between former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, as Sh[...]
Sep 13
Sep 13 - Doudrop picked up a victory over Eva Marie on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Nice try, @natalieevamarie......#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/F[...]
Sep 13
Sep 13 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, the team of Mace, T-Bar, A.J. Styles and Omos defeated Mustafa Ali, Mansoor and The New Day's Xavier Wo[...]
Sep 13
Sep 13 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "The Nightmare" Rhea Ripley picked up a victory over Natalya Neidhart by submission. 😡😡😡@Na[...]
Sep 13
Sep 13 - At the conclusion of tonight's match between Nikki A.S.H. and Tamina Snuka on Monday Night Raw, a major botch took place, which led to visible co[...]
Sep 13
Sep 13 - Seth Rollins has seemingly replaced John Cena as this month's Broken Skull Sessions guest. Last month, it was announced that John Cena would be sitti[...]
Sep 13
Sep 13 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Damian Priest retained his WWE United States Championship against the legendary Jeff Hardy, as She[...]
Sep 13
Sep 13 - Taylor Wilde has returned to professional wrestling, following a ten year hiatus from the industry. She is back in IMPACT Wrestling. Wilde sat down [...]
Sep 13 AEW Rampage Viewership Has Fallen Again AEW Rampage has suffered a loss in viewership this past Friday, with Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reporting that the show September 10th only dre[...]
Sep 13 - AEW Rampage has suffered a loss in viewership this past Friday, with Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reporting that the show September 10th only dre[...]
Sep 13
Sep 13 - Damian Priest was a guest on the Out Of Character podcast with Ryan Satin, where he had high praise for Sheamus. “The best part about this is[...]
Sep 13
Sep 13 - The team of Drew McIntyre and The Viking Raiders defeated Jinder Mahal, Veer and Shanky in a Six-Man Tag Team Match on tonight's episode of Monda[...]
Sep 13
Sep 13 - Raw Women's Champion "The Queen" Charlotte Flair picked up a victory against "The Queen of Spades" Shayna Baszler on tonight's episode of Raw&nbs[...]
Sep 13
Sep 13 - During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE aired a commercial for the return of the WWE Draft. The first night of the draft will take plac[...]
Sep 13
Sep 13 - IMPACT Wrestling star Tasha Steelz was interviewed by Tommy Dreamer on the latest House of Hardcore podcast, where she revealed that WWE offered her a[...]
Sep 13
Sep 13 - Monday rolls around again and it feels like a constant stream of AEW content is coming to us now which I'm more than happy about. We begin with AEW Da[...]
Sep 13
Sep 13 - All Elite Wrestling has announced that CM Punk will be a special guest at the commentary table this Wednesday night on Dynamite, following the newly-s[...]
Sep 13
Sep 13 - Xavier Woods was a guest on Chris Denker's Into The Danger Zone podcast, where he explained why he wants to win the King of the Ring tournament as bad[...]
Sep 13
Sep 13 - The New Day have put out the latest episode of their Feel The Power podcast, in which they take the time to talk about mental health following the unt[...]
Sep 13 Gable Steveson Talks New WWE Career New WWE signee Gable Steveson has sat down with ESPN to discuss his new career going forward, and his plans for WWE. “I’ve been on WWE [...]
Sep 13 - New WWE signee Gable Steveson has sat down with ESPN to discuss his new career going forward, and his plans for WWE. “I’ve been on WWE [...]
Sep 13
Sep 13 - Gail Kim and a returning Christy Hemme have come to IMPACT Wrestling to announce the return of one of TNA's most praised events they've held: Knockout[...]
Sep 13
Sep 13 - The latest edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown saw a rise in viewership. Friday’s show averaged 2.383 million viewers on FOX, which is [...]