Update On Sami Zayn's WWE Contract Situation

There has been a report going around courtesy of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that current WWE star Sami Zayn’s contract was set to expire later this year. This led to speculation that he may be on his way to leaving WWE, but now a reliable source has come forward to correct said misinformation.

Author/historian Pat Laprade, who previously interviewed Zayn, is reporting that Sami’s contract actually expires in the Spring of 2022, a few months later than the Observer reported.

Sami Zayn had previously told Laprade in said interview that he signed a three-year deal around the time of his first shoulder surgery in June 2018. That means that his deal would have already expired under normal circumstances. However, there was additional time added to his contract to make up for the downtime spent out of the ring due to the injury. Therefore, Zayn’s deal would expire sometime in March or the beginning of April in 2022.

Laprade also pointed out in the report that Zayn missed six months at the start of the pandemic but that time is not being added to his contract because WWE allowed wrestlers to stay home without being penalized.