Jimmy Korderas Gives Opinions On NXT's Rebranding

Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas recently sat down with Wrestling Inc. for their daily podcast, where he discussed the changes to NXT that WWE are calling "NXT 2.0."
He was asked what changes he expects to see.
“I think it’s going to be more cosmetic than anything, at least I’m hoping so because NXT is one of my, if not my favorite, show of the week because it appeals to me personally, as a wrestling fan.”
“I’m not looking at it from a critique standpoint. I’m looking at it from a wrestling fan standpoint. It hits me where I live. The storylines are good. The the matches are good. You have a little bit of a mix of different styles that mesh very well.”
“I’ve seen what, allegedly, is the new logo with the colors and stuff. Let me put it this way, it’s funny because last week’s NXT, I was watching it here in my little office. My wife was sitting there doing something on the computer, but she was watching out of the corner of her eye. She’s not a wrestling fan.”
“So for her it was kind of like, yeah, it’s alright, and now she’s curious to see what this new looks going to look like because she grew up watching SmackDown, and RAW, and the big production, and the flashing lights and all that sort of stuff. That appeals to a larger audience. I think NXT maybe needs to do some of that if they want to grow their audience. I don’t know, but at the same time, the challenge is not offending that core audience that you got.”
“I think it depends on how hands-on Vince gets with NXT.”
“I think he’s there maybe to oversee everything. This is what I’d like to see. I’d like to see him let Hunter pretty much run things, handle the reins, and Vince will just be there as kind of an overseer and offer little things as opposed to going, ‘No, we’re not doing that,’ ripping up the script an hour before going to air kind of stuff. An overseer but not someone who is completely hands-on. Let the guys who have been running it run it and just offer some suggestions and be part of the overall production value, if you wanted to present it, from a visual standpoint, differently.”
