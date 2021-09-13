AEW Dark Elevation Results (September 13th 2021)

Monday rolls around again and it feels like a constant stream of AEW content is coming to us now which I'm more than happy about. We begin with AEW Dark Elevation with Paul Wight, Tony Schiavone and Eddie Kingston on commentary.

Emi Sakura w/ Lulu Pencil defeated Queen Aminata via Pinfall (3:39)

Starting off this episode with no introduction which is a bit weird. Queen Aminata vs Queen Emi gets us going in this royal battle. Emi makes short work of her opponent in this one with Queen Aminata only getting a little bit of offence before her more experienced opponent gets the win after a twisting Senton from the second rope.

Frankie Kazarian defeated Ren Jones via Submission (2:59)

Nice little warm up victory here for Kazarian ahead of his match with Adam Cole this Wednesday as he handily puts Ren Jones with little trouble here with the Cross Face Chicken Wing. Cole vs Kaz could be a low key match of the week next week and I can't wait.

Penelope Ford w/ The Bunny defeated Layna Lennox via Submission (2:15)

Layna Lennox seems to have the advantage in this one until Penelope distracts referee Bryce Remsburg allowing The Bunny to beat Lennox down behind his back. After that it's all Penelope as she picks up the win with the Indian Death Lock. This allows Eddie to further his story with Miro as he brings up that Bryce also missed Miro's low blow at All Out.

The Butcher & The Blade w/ The Bunny defeated Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum via Pinfall (1:16)

The first match back after injury for The Butcher and he looks as good as he did before he left as he and The Blade pick up the win with the Full Death in rapid time.

Jade Cargill w/ Smart Mark Sterling defeated Shawna Reed via Pinfall (1:02)

Another really quick one here in the middle of the card as Shawna hits Jade maybe once in this entire match before Cargill hits the Jaded for the victory to move to 13 - 0.

Anna Jay & Tay Conti defeated Ella Shae & Jaylee via Submission (2:50)

This might be my favourite tag team in AEW. That's hyperbole but I love TayJay and have since long before Tay got signed! Lovely to see them back in the ring here as they make their way through Ella Shae & Jaylee without breaking a sweat. Tay-KO followed by the Queen Slayer gets them the W.

Daniel Garcia w/ 2point0 (Matt Lee & Jeff Parker) defeated Lee Moriarty via Submission (6:14)

We start off with some even mat wrestling between the two men as two of the most exciting young talents in American Pro Wrestling go head to head for us for free on YouTube. This match will be a PPV headline worthy match in 10 years or less, you heard it here first. Garcia begins to get the advantage and every time Moriarty fights back, he gets distracted by 2point0 on the outside and Garcia regains control. This allows Eddie Kingston to point out the referee is Bryce Remsburg again as the AEW world continues to get fleshed out more and more each week. Moriarty fires up and hits some beautiful moves on Garcia, culminating in a Pepsi Twist for a two count before both men fight for submissions, trading them back and forth. Lee looks like he has the match under control after he hits the Double Foot Stomp but Garcia has worked over Moriarty's leg the whole match and it bothers him so much that it gives Garcia an opening to lock on his Boston Crab submission and get the win. Well worth checking this one out if you haven't as it got Lee Moriarty an AEW contract.

Nyla Rose w/ Vickie Guerrero defeated Skye Blue via Pinfall (3:33)

Vickie does her excuse me schtick and my ears bleed. The match gets underway and Skye Blue starts off looking too quick for Nyla, obviously having watched her previous matches with Riho and knowing it's a weakness for her but sooner rather than later, Nyla's power takes over. Skye manages to fight out every time Nyla goes to put her away but the power wins in the end as Nyla hits the Beast Bomb and gets the victory. Skye Blue does look great in defeat here though.

Might not have gotten the win tonight, but the @Skyebyee stock is still rising. Love the heart she showed against Nyla! #AEWDarkElevation #AEWElevation



➡️ https://t.co/Vinybj5R2v pic.twitter.com/JKZE8njef9 — TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) September 13, 2021

And that's all she wrote for Elevation tonight. Garcia vs Moriarty was a fantastic match and well worth watching if you haven't already. See you all tomorrow for AEW Dark! Until then, find me on Twitter @0r4n93_C4551dy. Adios.