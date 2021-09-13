CM Punk To Join Commentary Table This Wednesday on AEW Dynamite

#AEWDynamite is LIVE THIS WEDNESDAY at 8e/7c on TNT - @CMPunk joins commentary - @bryandanielson addresses World Champion @KennyOmegamanX -The AEW debut of @AdamColePro vs @FrankieKazarian - @ShawnSpears w/ Tully Blanchard vs @DarbyAllin w/ @Sting -Jade Cargill vs @LegitLeyla Hirsch pic.twitter.com/PUh9mqQ7hM

The official AEW twitter account has posted a commercial for this Wednesday's Dynamite.

All Elite Wrestling has announced that CM Punk will be a special guest at the commentary table this Wednesday night on Dynamite, following the newly-started feud with Team Taz that started when Taz himself stood up from the commentary table and called out Punk.

Rhea Ripley Defeats Natalya Neidhart by Submission on Monday Night Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "The Nightmare" Rhea Ripley picked up a victory over Natalya Neidhart by submission. 😡😡😡@NatByNature@RheaRipley_WWE#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/z0[...] Sep 13 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, "The Nightmare" Rhea Ripley picked up a victory over Natalya Neidhart by submission. 😡😡😡@NatByNature@RheaRipley_WWE#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/z0[...]

Major Botch Takes Place on Raw During Nikki A.S.H. vs. Tamina Snuka Match

At the conclusion of tonight's match between Nikki A.S.H. and Tamina Snuka on Monday Night Raw, a major botch took place, which led to visible confusion. Nikki A.S.H. delivered a Tornado DDT to [...] Sep 13 - At the conclusion of tonight's match between Nikki A.S.H. and Tamina Snuka on Monday Night Raw, a major botch took place, which led to visible confusion. Nikki A.S.H. delivered a Tornado DDT to [...]

Seth Rollins To Appear On Broken Skull Sessions, Replacing John Cena?

Seth Rollins has seemingly replaced John Cena as this month's Broken Skull Sessions guest. Last month, it was announced that John Cena would be sitting down with Stone Cold Steve Austin for the episo[...] Sep 13 - Seth Rollins has seemingly replaced John Cena as this month's Broken Skull Sessions guest. Last month, it was announced that John Cena would be sitting down with Stone Cold Steve Austin for the episo[...]

Damian Priest Retains U.S. Championship Against Jeff Hardy on Raw

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Damian Priest retained his WWE United States Championship against the legendary Jeff Hardy, as Sheamus watched from ringside. The #CelticWarrior [...] Sep 13 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Damian Priest retained his WWE United States Championship against the legendary Jeff Hardy, as Sheamus watched from ringside. The #CelticWarrior [...]

Taylor Wilde Talks Possibility Of Becoming A Backstage Producer

Taylor Wilde has returned to professional wrestling, following a ten year hiatus from the industry. She is back in IMPACT Wrestling. Wilde sat down with Steel Chair Magazine, where she discussed the[...] Sep 13 - Taylor Wilde has returned to professional wrestling, following a ten year hiatus from the industry. She is back in IMPACT Wrestling. Wilde sat down with Steel Chair Magazine, where she discussed the[...]

AEW Rampage Viewership Has Fallen Again

AEW Rampage has suffered a loss in viewership this past Friday, with Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reporting that the show September 10th only drew 670,000 viewers. This number is slightly down f[...] Sep 13 - AEW Rampage has suffered a loss in viewership this past Friday, with Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics reporting that the show September 10th only drew 670,000 viewers. This number is slightly down f[...]

Damian Priest Praises Various WWE Stars

Damian Priest was a guest on the Out Of Character podcast with Ryan Satin, where he had high praise for Sheamus. “The best part about this is, to me, this is the best version of Sheamus. So a[...] Sep 13 - Damian Priest was a guest on the Out Of Character podcast with Ryan Satin, where he had high praise for Sheamus. “The best part about this is, to me, this is the best version of Sheamus. So a[...]

Drew McIntyre & Viking Raiders Defeat Jinder Mahal, Veer & Shanky on Raw

The team of Drew McIntyre and The Viking Raiders defeated Jinder Mahal, Veer and Shanky in a Six-Man Tag Team Match on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. .@JinderMahal is wasting NO TIME a[...] Sep 13 - The team of Drew McIntyre and The Viking Raiders defeated Jinder Mahal, Veer and Shanky in a Six-Man Tag Team Match on tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. .@JinderMahal is wasting NO TIME a[...]

Charlotte Flair Defeats Shayna Baszler on Raw, Receives a Gift from Alexa Bliss

Raw Women's Champion "The Queen" Charlotte Flair picked up a victory against "The Queen of Spades" Shayna Baszler on tonight's episode of Raw after Baszler was distracted by Nia Jax, costing[...] Sep 13 - Raw Women's Champion "The Queen" Charlotte Flair picked up a victory against "The Queen of Spades" Shayna Baszler on tonight's episode of Raw after Baszler was distracted by Nia Jax, costing[...]

WWE Confirms 2021 WWE Draft, Set for Early Next Month

During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE aired a commercial for the return of the WWE Draft. The first night of the draft will take place on SmackDown on October 1st, and the second[...] Sep 13 - During tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE aired a commercial for the return of the WWE Draft. The first night of the draft will take place on SmackDown on October 1st, and the second[...]

Tasha Steelz Reveals WWE Offered Her A Job As A Referee

IMPACT Wrestling star Tasha Steelz was interviewed by Tommy Dreamer on the latest House of Hardcore podcast, where she revealed that WWE offered her a job as a referee when she auditioned for NXT back[...] Sep 13 - IMPACT Wrestling star Tasha Steelz was interviewed by Tommy Dreamer on the latest House of Hardcore podcast, where she revealed that WWE offered her a job as a referee when she auditioned for NXT back[...]

AEW Dark Elevation Results (September 13th 2021)

Monday rolls around again and it feels like a constant stream of AEW content is coming to us now which I'm more than happy about. We begin with AEW Dark Elevation with Paul Wight, Tony Schiavone and E[...] Sep 13 - Monday rolls around again and it feels like a constant stream of AEW content is coming to us now which I'm more than happy about. We begin with AEW Dark Elevation with Paul Wight, Tony Schiavone and E[...]

CM Punk To Join Commentary Table This Wednesday on AEW Dynamite

Xavier Woods Reveals Why King Of The Ring Means So Much To Him

Xavier Woods was a guest on Chris Denker's Into The Danger Zone podcast, where he explained why he wants to win the King of the Ring tournament as badly as he does. “Seeing things dealing wit[...] Sep 13 - Xavier Woods was a guest on Chris Denker's Into The Danger Zone podcast, where he explained why he wants to win the King of the Ring tournament as badly as he does. “Seeing things dealing wit[...]

Latest "Feel The Power" Podcast Has Serious Talk About Mental Health, Tribute to Daffney

The New Day have put out the latest episode of their Feel The Power podcast, in which they take the time to talk about mental health following the untimely death of WCW and TNA veteran Daffney. The d[...] Sep 13 - The New Day have put out the latest episode of their Feel The Power podcast, in which they take the time to talk about mental health following the untimely death of WCW and TNA veteran Daffney. The d[...]

Gable Steveson Talks New WWE Career

New WWE signee Gable Steveson has sat down with ESPN to discuss his new career going forward, and his plans for WWE. “I’ve been on WWE since I was really young. I was on guys like Brock[...] Sep 13 - New WWE signee Gable Steveson has sat down with ESPN to discuss his new career going forward, and his plans for WWE. “I’ve been on WWE since I was really young. I was on guys like Brock[...]

IMPACT Announces "Knockouts Knockdown" Returning

Gail Kim and a returning Christy Hemme have come to IMPACT Wrestling to announce the return of one of TNA's most praised events they've held: Knockouts Knockdown. The event was an all-women wrestling[...] Sep 13 - Gail Kim and a returning Christy Hemme have come to IMPACT Wrestling to announce the return of one of TNA's most praised events they've held: Knockouts Knockdown. The event was an all-women wrestling[...]

Friday’s WWE SmackDown Drew Strong Viewership

The latest edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown saw a rise in viewership. Friday’s show averaged 2.383 million viewers on FOX, which is up from last week’s show that did 2.220 mill[...] Sep 13 - The latest edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown saw a rise in viewership. Friday’s show averaged 2.383 million viewers on FOX, which is up from last week’s show that did 2.220 mill[...]

Fatal Four Way For NXT Championship Announced

WWE has announced the following: The stakes have been raised, as the Fatal 4-Way Match between Kyle O’Reilly, Pete Dunne, Tommaso Ciampa and LA Knight will now determine the new NXT Champion. [...] Sep 13 - WWE has announced the following: The stakes have been raised, as the Fatal 4-Way Match between Kyle O’Reilly, Pete Dunne, Tommaso Ciampa and LA Knight will now determine the new NXT Champion. [...]

Former WWE NXT Star Bobby Fish Set To Make MLW Debut

Bobby Fish will be appearing at the MLW Fightland show on October 2 at the old ECW Arena in Philadelphia. Former NXT star Bobby Fish was released by WWE earlier this year will be competing in t[...] Sep 13 - Bobby Fish will be appearing at the MLW Fightland show on October 2 at the old ECW Arena in Philadelphia. Former NXT star Bobby Fish was released by WWE earlier this year will be competing in t[...]

Big E Wants To Cash In His Money In the Bank Briefcase Tonight On WWE RAW

Big E has stated he plans to cash in his Money In the Bank briefcase on tonight’s RAW from Boston. The SmackDown Superstar tweeted the following: "Let’s let that cat out of the bag&helli[...] Sep 13 - Big E has stated he plans to cash in his Money In the Bank briefcase on tonight’s RAW from Boston. The SmackDown Superstar tweeted the following: "Let’s let that cat out of the bag&helli[...]

SPOILER: SmackDown Superstar Set To Appear On Tonight's WWE RAW

SmackDown star Big E making will be appearing on tonight's WWE RAW on USA Network. Fightful Select is reporting the WWE Money in the Bank briefcase holder will be involved in "numerous" segments acro[...] Sep 13 - SmackDown star Big E making will be appearing on tonight's WWE RAW on USA Network. Fightful Select is reporting the WWE Money in the Bank briefcase holder will be involved in "numerous" segments acro[...]

Dark Side Of The Ring Returns This Thursday, Sneak Peek With Chris Jericho

Vice TV’s Dark Side of The Ring is set to return with the second half of the third season this coming Thursday. The season will open looking at the infamous WWE "Plane Ride from Hell" which hap[...] Sep 13 - Vice TV’s Dark Side of The Ring is set to return with the second half of the third season this coming Thursday. The season will open looking at the infamous WWE "Plane Ride from Hell" which hap[...]

Announced Card For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW Dark: Elevation will air tonight at 7pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Below is the announced card: - Daniel Garcia vs. Lee Moriarty - Frankie Kazarian vs. Ren Jones - Nyla Rose[...] Sep 13 - AEW Dark: Elevation will air tonight at 7pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Below is the announced card: - Daniel Garcia vs. Lee Moriarty - Frankie Kazarian vs. Ren Jones - Nyla Rose[...]