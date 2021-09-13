Gable Steveson Talks New WWE Career
Posted By: Joe West on Sep 13, 2021
New WWE signee Gable Steveson has sat down with ESPN to discuss his new career going forward, and his plans for WWE.
“I’ve been on WWE since I was really young. I was on guys like Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman for a very long time. So growing up watching them, me being an entertainer on the wrestling mat, it just felt like it was the right choice.”
He spoke about his ability to adapt, and how he feels he is doing so in his future with WWE.
“Being able to learn how to take bumps and with the wrestling background I have right now, I think I can adapt to all of it really quick. I think with the charisma and the confidence and the attitude that I bring to the wrestling mat, it will translate over to the WWE really fast, and I feel that I can … go on screen and have a good role and know what to do perfectly.”
Gableson also spoke about how he believes he's already got his finishing movie figured out.
“I think I got one [finishing move] in mind. It’s crazy how long I’ve been following them and now I’ve reached that point where I’m going to be walking out in front of WrestleManias and SummerSlams, and people are going to do my signature look when I’m an old man, too.”
https://wrestlr.me/70508/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Sep 13
Sep 13 - The New Day have put out the latest episode of their Feel The Power podcast, in which they take the time to talk about mental health following the unt[...]
Sep 13 Gable Steveson Talks New WWE Career New WWE signee Gable Steveson has sat down with ESPN to discuss his new career going forward, and his plans for WWE. “I’ve been on WWE [...]
Sep 13 - New WWE signee Gable Steveson has sat down with ESPN to discuss his new career going forward, and his plans for WWE. “I’ve been on WWE [...]
Sep 13
Sep 13 - Gail Kim and a returning Christy Hemme have come to IMPACT Wrestling to announce the return of one of TNA's most praised events they've held: Knockout[...]
Sep 13
Sep 13 - The latest edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown saw a rise in viewership. Friday’s show averaged 2.383 million viewers on FOX, which is [...]
Sep 13
Sep 13 - WWE has announced the following: The stakes have been raised, as the Fatal 4-Way Match between Kyle O’Reilly, Pete Dunne, Tommaso Ciampa and LA[...]
Sep 13
Sep 13 - Bobby Fish will be appearing at the MLW Fightland show on October 2 at the old ECW Arena in Philadelphia. Former NXT star Bobby Fish was releas[...]
Sep 13
Sep 13 - Big E has stated he plans to cash in his Money In the Bank briefcase on tonight’s RAW from Boston. The SmackDown Superstar tweeted the followin[...]
Sep 13
Sep 13 - SmackDown star Big E making will be appearing on tonight's WWE RAW on USA Network. Fightful Select is reporting the WWE Money in the Bank briefcase h[...]
Sep 13
Sep 13 - Vice TV’s Dark Side of The Ring is set to return with the second half of the third season this coming Thursday. The season will open looking at[...]
Sep 13
Sep 13 - AEW Dark: Elevation will air tonight at 7pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Below is the announced card: - Daniel Garcia vs. Lee Moria[...]
Sep 13
Sep 13 - Fightful Select is reporting that Samoa Joe was scheduled to appear on tonight’s WWE RAW to promote the relaunch of NXT 2.0 on Tuesday nigh[...]
Sep 13
Sep 13 - Randy Orton has slammed a fan on social media for asking him for medical advice. The fan posted a photo on Twitter of his 6-year-old stepdaught[...]
Sep 13
Sep 13 - During his most recent podcast, Jim Cornette believes AEW is on course with Dynamite to defeat Monday Night RAW in rating. He believes WWE shows are [...]
Sep 13
Sep 13 - As reported late on Sunday, Samoa Joe vacated the NXT Title just days before the brand begins its "new era" as NXT 2.0. Joe revealed in a video[...]
Sep 13
Sep 13 - On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that PCO is leaving the promotion at the end of November 2021. PCO is a former ROH Worl[...]
Sep 13
Sep 13 - WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley was a guest on Busted Open Radio recently to during which he addressed his recent criticisms of WWE, AEW star Ruby Soho a[...]
Sep 13
Sep 13 - Tonight’s WWE RAW will emanate from TD Garden in Boston with an action-packed card already announced, including a WWE Championship match. [...]
Sep 13
Sep 13 - AEW World Champion Kenny Omega was recently announced as the number one wrestler on the PWI 500 list. Omega was recently interviewed by PWI Editor-in-[...]
Sep 13 The Young Bucks File For New Trademark AEW stars The Young Bucks have filed for a new trademark. The tag-team duo and real-life brothers have filed a trademark application for the term "Su[...]
Sep 13 - AEW stars The Young Bucks have filed for a new trademark. The tag-team duo and real-life brothers have filed a trademark application for the term "Su[...]
Sep 13
Sep 13 - PWInsider is reporting Sunday night’s ROH Death Before Dishonor 2021 pay-per-view event will likely be the final live event of the year for the [...]
Sep 13
Sep 13 - Former WWE Superstar Fandango revealed on Instagram recently his new tattoo, which pays tribute to the late Brodie Lee. In the photo posted to Fandan[...]
Sep 13
Sep 13 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced four new matches for Thursday’s episode on AXS TV. Check out the updated card below: - Ace Austin, Madman Fulto[...]
Sep 13
Sep 13 - Check out the results from Sunday’s WWE Live from Albany, NY at the Times Union Center, courtesy of Fightful: - Shinsuke Nakamura & R[...]
Sep 13
Sep 13 - Ring Of Honor held their Death Before Dishonor PPV on Sunday from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The main event witnessed Bandido defe[...]
Sep 12
Sep 12 - WWE Superstar Keith Lee recently shared a message on Twitter to his friend, newly signed AEW star Adam Cole. Cole made his AEW debut last weekend at A[...]