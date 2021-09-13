Gable Steveson Talks New WWE Career

New WWE signee Gable Steveson has sat down with ESPN to discuss his new career going forward, and his plans for WWE.

“I’ve been on WWE since I was really young. I was on guys like Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman for a very long time. So growing up watching them, me being an entertainer on the wrestling mat, it just felt like it was the right choice.”

He spoke about his ability to adapt, and how he feels he is doing so in his future with WWE.

“Being able to learn how to take bumps and with the wrestling background I have right now, I think I can adapt to all of it really quick. I think with the charisma and the confidence and the attitude that I bring to the wrestling mat, it will translate over to the WWE really fast, and I feel that I can … go on screen and have a good role and know what to do perfectly.”

Gableson also spoke about how he believes he's already got his finishing movie figured out.