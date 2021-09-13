IMPACT Announces "Knockouts Knockdown" Returning

Gail Kim and a returning Christy Hemme have come to IMPACT Wrestling to announce the return of one of TNA's most praised events they've held: Knockouts Knockdown.

The event was an all-women wrestling event that predated WWE Evolution and NWA EmPowerrr, and now it's back with some of the original stars who helped make that event a fun show for fans of women's wrestling during what many view as TNA's golden era.

BREAKING: As revealed by @gailkimITSME, the all Knockouts event Knockouts Knockdown will return on October 9th on @IMPACTPlusApp!



See the matches LIVE in person this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Skyway Studios in Nashville. TICKETS: https://t.co/s1Ual6oioC pic.twitter.com/fpPqVOdH7P — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 13, 2021

Gail Kim announced that Deonna Purrazzo will defend her IMPACT Knockouts Championship against a mystery opponent, while other stars like Lady Frost, Mercedes Martinez and Renee Michelle have also announced as being part of the event.

It was also announced that the show will feature a Daffney Memorial Monster's Ball match, as a tribute to the Monster's Ball Daffney competed in the first Knockout's Monster's Ball back in 2009.

IMPACT Knockout Knockdown originally began in 2013 and aired annually through 2017.