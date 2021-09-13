Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

The title was vacated Sunday night after Samoa Joe revealed he had suffered an injury that would force him to relinquish his title. After the shocking development, Mr. Regal made the decision to have the Fatal 4-Way clash crown the next NXT Champion.

The stakes have been raised, as the Fatal 4-Way Match between Kyle O’Reilly, Pete Dunne, Tommaso Ciampa and LA Knight will now determine the new NXT Champion.

WWE has announced the following:

Friday’s WWE SmackDown Drew Strong Viewership

The latest edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown saw a rise in viewership. Friday’s show averaged 2.383 million viewers on FOX, which is [...] Sep 13 - The latest edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown saw a rise in viewership. Friday’s show averaged 2.383 million viewers on FOX, which is [...]

Fatal Four Way For NXT Championship Announced

WWE has announced the following: The stakes have been raised, as the Fatal 4-Way Match between Kyle O’Reilly, Pete Dunne, Tommaso Ciampa and LA[...] Sep 13 - WWE has announced the following: The stakes have been raised, as the Fatal 4-Way Match between Kyle O’Reilly, Pete Dunne, Tommaso Ciampa and LA[...]

Former WWE NXT Star Bobby Fish Set To Make MLW Debut

Bobby Fish will be appearing at the MLW Fightland show on October 2 at the old ECW Arena in Philadelphia. Former NXT star Bobby Fish was releas[...] Sep 13 - Bobby Fish will be appearing at the MLW Fightland show on October 2 at the old ECW Arena in Philadelphia. Former NXT star Bobby Fish was releas[...]

Big E Wants To Cash In His Money In the Bank Briefcase Tonight On WWE RAW

Big E has stated he plans to cash in his Money In the Bank briefcase on tonight’s RAW from Boston. The SmackDown Superstar tweeted the followin[...] Sep 13 - Big E has stated he plans to cash in his Money In the Bank briefcase on tonight’s RAW from Boston. The SmackDown Superstar tweeted the followin[...]

SPOILER: SmackDown Superstar Set To Appear On Tonight's WWE RAW

SmackDown star Big E making will be appearing on tonight's WWE RAW on USA Network. Fightful Select is reporting the WWE Money in the Bank briefcase h[...] Sep 13 - SmackDown star Big E making will be appearing on tonight's WWE RAW on USA Network. Fightful Select is reporting the WWE Money in the Bank briefcase h[...]

Dark Side Of The Ring Returns This Thursday, Sneak Peek With Chris Jericho

Vice TV’s Dark Side of The Ring is set to return with the second half of the third season this coming Thursday. The season will open looking at[...] Sep 13 - Vice TV’s Dark Side of The Ring is set to return with the second half of the third season this coming Thursday. The season will open looking at[...]

Announced Card For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW Dark: Elevation will air tonight at 7pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Below is the announced card: - Daniel Garcia vs. Lee Moria[...] Sep 13 - AEW Dark: Elevation will air tonight at 7pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Below is the announced card: - Daniel Garcia vs. Lee Moria[...]

Top WWE NXT Star Originally Scheduled For Tonight’s RAW

Fightful Select is reporting that Samoa Joe was scheduled to appear on tonight’s WWE RAW to promote the relaunch of NXT 2.0 on Tuesday nigh[...] Sep 13 - Fightful Select is reporting that Samoa Joe was scheduled to appear on tonight’s WWE RAW to promote the relaunch of NXT 2.0 on Tuesday nigh[...]

Randy Orton Slams Fan On Social Media Asking For Medical Advice

Randy Orton has slammed a fan on social media for asking him for medical advice. The fan posted a photo on Twitter of his 6-year-old stepdaught[...] Sep 13 - Randy Orton has slammed a fan on social media for asking him for medical advice. The fan posted a photo on Twitter of his 6-year-old stepdaught[...]

Jim Cornette Believes AEW Dynamite Will Beat WWE RAW

During his most recent podcast, Jim Cornette believes AEW is on course with Dynamite to defeat Monday Night RAW in rating. He believes WWE shows are [...] Sep 13 - During his most recent podcast, Jim Cornette believes AEW is on course with Dynamite to defeat Monday Night RAW in rating. He believes WWE shows are [...]

'Unanswered Questions' Surround Samoa Joe's WWE In-Ring Future

As reported late on Sunday, Samoa Joe vacated the NXT Title just days before the brand begins its "new era" as NXT 2.0. Joe revealed in a video[...] Sep 13 - As reported late on Sunday, Samoa Joe vacated the NXT Title just days before the brand begins its "new era" as NXT 2.0. Joe revealed in a video[...]

Top ROH Wrestler Leaving Company In November

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that PCO is leaving the promotion at the end of November 2021. PCO is a former ROH Worl[...] Sep 13 - On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that PCO is leaving the promotion at the end of November 2021. PCO is a former ROH Worl[...]

Mick Foley Discusses WWE’s Problem With Original Characters

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley was a guest on Busted Open Radio recently to during which he addressed his recent criticisms of WWE, AEW star Ruby Soho a[...] Sep 13 - WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley was a guest on Busted Open Radio recently to during which he addressed his recent criticisms of WWE, AEW star Ruby Soho a[...]

News For Tonight's WWE RAW - Two Big Title Matches, Tag Matches and More

Tonight’s WWE RAW will emanate from TD Garden in Boston with an action-packed card already announced, including a WWE Championship match. [...] Sep 13 - Tonight’s WWE RAW will emanate from TD Garden in Boston with an action-packed card already announced, including a WWE Championship match. [...]

Kenny Omega Says Roman Reigns Could 'Easily' Have Been Number One On PWI 500

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega was recently announced as the number one wrestler on the PWI 500 list. Omega was recently interviewed by PWI Editor-in-[...] Sep 13 - AEW World Champion Kenny Omega was recently announced as the number one wrestler on the PWI 500 list. Omega was recently interviewed by PWI Editor-in-[...]

The Young Bucks File For New Trademark

AEW stars The Young Bucks have filed for a new trademark. The tag-team duo and real-life brothers have filed a trademark application for the term "Su[...] Sep 13 - AEW stars The Young Bucks have filed for a new trademark. The tag-team duo and real-life brothers have filed a trademark application for the term "Su[...]

ROH Has Possibly Held Last Live Show Of 2021

PWInsider is reporting Sunday night’s ROH Death Before Dishonor 2021 pay-per-view event will likely be the final live event of the year for the [...] Sep 13 - PWInsider is reporting Sunday night’s ROH Death Before Dishonor 2021 pay-per-view event will likely be the final live event of the year for the [...]

PHOTO: Former WWE Superstar Reveals Tattoo In Honor Of Brodie Lee

Former WWE Superstar Fandango revealed on Instagram recently his new tattoo, which pays tribute to the late Brodie Lee. In the photo posted to Fandan[...] Sep 13 - Former WWE Superstar Fandango revealed on Instagram recently his new tattoo, which pays tribute to the late Brodie Lee. In the photo posted to Fandan[...]

Four Matches Added To This Week’s IMPACT Wrestling Lineup

IMPACT Wrestling has announced four new matches for Thursday’s episode on AXS TV. Check out the updated card below: - Ace Austin, Madman Fulto[...] Sep 13 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced four new matches for Thursday’s episode on AXS TV. Check out the updated card below: - Ace Austin, Madman Fulto[...]

WWE Live Results From Albany, NY 9/12/21

Check out the results from Sunday’s WWE Live from Albany, NY at the Times Union Center, courtesy of Fightful: - Shinsuke Nakamura & R[...] Sep 13 - Check out the results from Sunday’s WWE Live from Albany, NY at the Times Union Center, courtesy of Fightful: - Shinsuke Nakamura & R[...]

ROH Death Before Dishonor 2021 Results 9/12 - Title Changes, New No1. Contender and More

Ring Of Honor held their Death Before Dishonor PPV on Sunday from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The main event witnessed Bandido defe[...] Sep 13 - Ring Of Honor held their Death Before Dishonor PPV on Sunday from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The main event witnessed Bandido defe[...]

Keith Lee Wishes Adam Cole Well Following Move To AEW

WWE Superstar Keith Lee recently shared a message on Twitter to his friend, newly signed AEW star Adam Cole. Cole made his AEW debut last weekend at A[...] Sep 12 - WWE Superstar Keith Lee recently shared a message on Twitter to his friend, newly signed AEW star Adam Cole. Cole made his AEW debut last weekend at A[...]

Backstage News On WWE Plans For Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson

As previously reported, 2020 Olympic gold medalist winner Gable Steveson has signed with WWE and it is being reported by a number of sources the compa[...] Sep 12 - As previously reported, 2020 Olympic gold medalist winner Gable Steveson has signed with WWE and it is being reported by a number of sources the compa[...]

Samoa Joe Relinquishes WWE NXT Title

In a shocking turn of events this evening, Samoa Joe has announced he is relinquishing the WWE NXT Championship ahead of the 'new era' of NXT on Septe[...] Sep 12 - In a shocking turn of events this evening, Samoa Joe has announced he is relinquishing the WWE NXT Championship ahead of the 'new era' of NXT on Septe[...]