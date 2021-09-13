Former WWE NXT Star Bobby Fish Set To Make MLW Debut

Bobby Fish will be appearing at the MLW Fightland show on October 2 at the old ECW Arena in Philadelphia.

Former NXT star Bobby Fish was released by WWE earlier this year will be competing in the upcoming MLW Opera Cup.

Fish told Sports Illustrated the following:

"I’m ready to jump in headfirst into MLW, especially with the Opera Cup. I welcome this new challenge. I’m in a situation now where I have extra room for creativity with what you see in the ring. That’s what I’m here to push. MLW has some very talented athletes, and I’m excited to see how we mix it up."