Big E Wants To Cash In His Money In the Bank Briefcase Tonight On WWE RAW

Big E has stated he plans to cash in his Money In the Bank briefcase on tonight’s RAW from Boston.

The SmackDown Superstar tweeted the following:

"Let’s let that cat out of the bag…I intend on cashing in my Money in the Bank contract tonight and cashing in to become WWE Champion" he tweeted.

Tonight’s RAW will feature WWE Champion Bobby Lashley defending against his title against RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton.