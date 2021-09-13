Top WWE NXT Star Originally Scheduled For Tonight’s RAW

Fightful Select is reporting that Samoa Joe was scheduled to appear on tonight’s WWE RAW to promote the relaunch of NXT 2.0 on Tuesday night.

It remains unclear if he will still appear on the broadcast as he relinquished the NXT Title on Sunday due to an injury.

Below is the current announced card for broadcast on USA Network:

- WWE United States Champion Damian Priest will host an Open Challenge with the title on the line

- WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Natalya vs. Rhea Ripley

- RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Shayna Baszler in a non-title bout

- The New Day, Mansoor and Mustafa Ali vs. AJ Styles, Omos, T-BAR and MACE

- WWE Champion Bobby Lashley defends against RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton