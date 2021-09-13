Jim Cornette Believes AEW Dynamite Will Beat WWE RAW

During his most recent podcast, Jim Cornette believes AEW is on course with Dynamite to defeat Monday Night RAW in rating.

He believes WWE shows are currently self-destructive.

"I got a sneaking suspicion that by the time they get finished with possibly getting Bray Wyatt and Ric Flair, along with Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole, I think they can beat RAW at this point. I got confidence in them. Because anything created by WWE is rapidly self-destructing, and everyone shows up on the other channel, where they are presented as conquering heroes. I don’t care about the demos, I think they are gonna tighten up even further."