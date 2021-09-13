WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

  

Mick Foley Discusses WWE’s Problem With Original Characters

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 13, 2021

Mick Foley Discusses WWE’s Problem With Original Characters

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley was a guest on Busted Open Radio recently to during which he addressed his recent criticisms of WWE, AEW star Ruby Soho and how she was misused in WWE. 

On his previous comments his had made about WWE recent:

“When I’m on the tour, the second half of the show is a Q&A session, and I welcome every question. And the first question three nights ago was ‘what do I think about AEW?’ And that’s where I ended up saying, I used the phrase ‘I think WWE has a problem because they are no longer the place that talent aspires to go.’ Once I talked about that I said ‘uh oh.’ There’s usually one question every couple of nights that the wrestling media will catch on to. I was like ‘well they’re going to pick up on this.’ And I thought ‘as long as they’re going to pick up on this, they might as well hear from me because it’s been something I’ve been thinking about anyway.’ So I did that 75-second video. And it really struck a chord with people because I believe it was on a lot of people’s minds anyway. I think it’s something WWE needed to hear. I used Karrion Kross as an example, as someone whose main roster debut was about 1/8 as electrifying as his NXT debut. That’s an issue. And then when you go from watering down a character to embarrassing it, I think that sends a bad signal to everyone who is in developmental, and everyone who has a choice to make. A very real choice to make. Theoretically NXT is its own show, and I think for a long time their shows have stood out and been amazing on their own. But on paper, they’re a developmental group. So they would be like a feeder system. And if a guy is hitting .360 and driving in runs and hitting home runs in minor league baseball, it should be a given that he will be given that same opportunity with the big league. But I’m thinking if I’m Adam Cole, and I’m looking at what just happened with the guys who made their debuts – not just Karrion Kross, but even going back to a talented guy like EC3, who could’ve been a major player and was made a joke to some extent – I would seriously have to consider whether or not WWE was the place where my dreams were going to come true. Adam probably looked at his size relative to the type of people that Vince likes on the main roster. I don’t think it hurt at all that his girlfriend, Britt Baker, was in AEW and he made the choice that he thought was right for him. When you put all these things together and you see that people are now departing what they see for greener pastures, that’s a problem for WWE.”

On Ruby Soho being misused in WWE:

“I thought Ruby stood out. I thought she was excellent in WWE. She had a nice run there. I don’t think they got everything they could’ve out of here, and that’s why when she left I tweeted out ‘I don’t think we’ve seen the best of her’ or ‘the best is yet to come.’ And I think it is. I think one of the things you risk when you have a developmental system and a way of doing things specific to your business model is that you lose a bit of individuality. And so you tend to have a lot of people who can do great moves, have very good matches, whose names you can’t remember after they’ve wrestled unless you’re tuning in every week. That was the problem with me. I would tune in sporadically and go ‘whoa, look at that guy. Good shape, looks great, handsome guy, wearing trunks, great moves. Can’t remember his name. A lot of guys tend to fall into the same pattern of looking and wrestling the same. So when you have someone like Ruby, who is very original and brash in the ring, I think you tend to lose a little bit of that. WWE used to be the place where characters came to life, and now I think it’s a place that….obviously, that’s not the case all the time because you have breakthrough characters – guys like Bray Wyatt who is no longer there. There is still some great storytelling. I look at that Smackdown roster and it’s just stacked from top to bottom. The stuff Roman Reigns is doing with Paul Heyman as that ultra subservient second is really great stuff. But there’s only so many spots on the card. And that’s an issue AEW is going to have to address. Not address but they’re going to have to deal with because there’s a lot of talent in one promotion there as well. It’s a good problem to have if you’re a wrestling fan or a wrestler.”

On Vince McMahon’s approach:

“Vince is one of the wisest men I’ve ever met, but he’s prone to whim. One day you’ll hear ‘I don’t want long hair anymore.’ Then you’ve got a roster almost full of guys with short hair, which makes it much tougher to sell. ‘I want to see trunks!’ So now everybody’s got trunks. ‘Dammit, if somebody is punching you, put your arms up and protect yourself!’ So now every single person, as soon as punches come, they’ve got to hold both their arms up. That’s not the way everyone defends themselves, first of all. There’s got to be a different way. I certainly sold punches in a different way than guys on the roster do. But when you’re seeing the same reactions up and down the card because people have been given an ultimatum down the line, I just think it hurts the individuality of the product. And then when you get a guy like Adam Cole, who’s really found a groove who’s been, to me, the NXT MVP, and he has a decision to make and decides WWE’s not the place where his dreams are likely to come true. Again, going back to the theme of ‘WWE, we’ve got a problem’, we do have a problem.”

Source: 411mania.com
>>> Jump To Comments Tags: #wwe #aew #mick foley
https://wrestlr.me/70494/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Sep 13
Dark Side Of The Ring Returns This Thursday, Sneak Peek With Chris Jericho
Vice TV’s Dark Side of The Ring is set to return with the second half of the third season this coming Thursday. The season will open looking at[...]
Sep 13 - Vice TV’s Dark Side of The Ring is set to return with the second half of the third season this coming Thursday. The season will open looking at[...]
Sep 13
Announced Card For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation
AEW Dark: Elevation will air tonight at 7pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel.  Below is the announced card: - Daniel Garcia vs. Lee Moria[...]
Sep 13 - AEW Dark: Elevation will air tonight at 7pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel.  Below is the announced card: - Daniel Garcia vs. Lee Moria[...]
Sep 13
Top WWE NXT Star Originally Scheduled For Tonight’s RAW
Fightful Select is reporting that Samoa Joe was scheduled to appear on tonight’s WWE RAW to promote the relaunch of NXT 2.0 on Tuesday nigh[...]
Sep 13 - Fightful Select is reporting that Samoa Joe was scheduled to appear on tonight’s WWE RAW to promote the relaunch of NXT 2.0 on Tuesday nigh[...]
Sep 13
Randy Orton Slams Fan On Social Media Asking For Medical Advice
Randy Orton has slammed a fan on social media for asking him for medical advice.  The fan posted a photo on Twitter of his 6-year-old stepdaught[...]
Sep 13 - Randy Orton has slammed a fan on social media for asking him for medical advice.  The fan posted a photo on Twitter of his 6-year-old stepdaught[...]
Sep 13
Jim Cornette Believes AEW Dynamite Will Beat WWE RAW
During his most recent podcast, Jim Cornette believes AEW is on course with Dynamite to defeat Monday Night RAW in rating. He believes WWE shows are [...]
Sep 13 - During his most recent podcast, Jim Cornette believes AEW is on course with Dynamite to defeat Monday Night RAW in rating. He believes WWE shows are [...]
Sep 13
'Unanswered Questions' Surround Samoa Joe's WWE In-Ring Future
As reported late on Sunday, Samoa Joe vacated the NXT Title just days before the brand begins its "new era" as NXT 2.0.  Joe revealed in a video[...]
Sep 13 - As reported late on Sunday, Samoa Joe vacated the NXT Title just days before the brand begins its "new era" as NXT 2.0.  Joe revealed in a video[...]
Sep 13
Top ROH Wrestler Leaving Company In November
On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that PCO is leaving the promotion at the end of November 2021. PCO is a former ROH Worl[...]
Sep 13 - On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that PCO is leaving the promotion at the end of November 2021. PCO is a former ROH Worl[...]
Sep 13
Mick Foley Discusses WWE’s Problem With Original Characters
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley was a guest on Busted Open Radio recently to during which he addressed his recent criticisms of WWE, AEW star Ruby Soho a[...]
Sep 13 - WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley was a guest on Busted Open Radio recently to during which he addressed his recent criticisms of WWE, AEW star Ruby Soho a[...]
Sep 13
News For Tonight's WWE RAW - Two Big Title Matches, Tag Matches and More
Tonight’s WWE RAW will emanate from TD Garden in Boston with an action-packed card already announced, including a WWE Championship match.  [...]
Sep 13 - Tonight’s WWE RAW will emanate from TD Garden in Boston with an action-packed card already announced, including a WWE Championship match.  [...]
Sep 13
Kenny Omega Says Roman Reigns Could 'Easily' Have Been Number One On PWI 500
AEW World Champion Kenny Omega was recently announced as the number one wrestler on the PWI 500 list. Omega was recently interviewed by PWI Editor-in-[...]
Sep 13 - AEW World Champion Kenny Omega was recently announced as the number one wrestler on the PWI 500 list. Omega was recently interviewed by PWI Editor-in-[...]
Sep 13
The Young Bucks File For New Trademark
AEW stars The Young Bucks have filed for a new trademark. The tag-team duo and real-life brothers have filed a trademark application for the term "Su[...]
Sep 13 - AEW stars The Young Bucks have filed for a new trademark. The tag-team duo and real-life brothers have filed a trademark application for the term "Su[...]

Sep 13
ROH Has Possibly Held Last Live Show Of 2021
PWInsider is reporting Sunday night’s ROH Death Before Dishonor 2021 pay-per-view event will likely be the final live event of the year for the [...]
Sep 13 - PWInsider is reporting Sunday night’s ROH Death Before Dishonor 2021 pay-per-view event will likely be the final live event of the year for the [...]
Sep 13
PHOTO: Former WWE Superstar Reveals Tattoo In Honor Of Brodie Lee
Former WWE Superstar Fandango revealed on Instagram recently his new tattoo, which pays tribute to the late Brodie Lee. In the photo posted to Fandan[...]
Sep 13 - Former WWE Superstar Fandango revealed on Instagram recently his new tattoo, which pays tribute to the late Brodie Lee. In the photo posted to Fandan[...]
Sep 13
Four Matches Added To This Week’s IMPACT Wrestling Lineup
IMPACT Wrestling has announced four new matches for Thursday’s episode on AXS TV. Check out the updated card below: - Ace Austin, Madman Fulto[...]
Sep 13 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced four new matches for Thursday’s episode on AXS TV. Check out the updated card below: - Ace Austin, Madman Fulto[...]
Sep 13
WWE Live Results From Albany, NY 9/12/21
Check out the results from Sunday’s WWE Live from Albany, NY at the Times Union Center, courtesy of Fightful:  - Shinsuke Nakamura & R[...]
Sep 13 - Check out the results from Sunday’s WWE Live from Albany, NY at the Times Union Center, courtesy of Fightful:  - Shinsuke Nakamura & R[...]
Sep 13
ROH Death Before Dishonor 2021 Results 9/12 - Title Changes, New No1. Contender and More
Ring Of Honor held their Death Before Dishonor PPV on Sunday from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The main event witnessed Bandido defe[...]
Sep 13 - Ring Of Honor held their Death Before Dishonor PPV on Sunday from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The main event witnessed Bandido defe[...]
Sep 12
Keith Lee Wishes Adam Cole Well Following Move To AEW
WWE Superstar Keith Lee recently shared a message on Twitter to his friend, newly signed AEW star Adam Cole. Cole made his AEW debut last weekend at A[...]
Sep 12 - WWE Superstar Keith Lee recently shared a message on Twitter to his friend, newly signed AEW star Adam Cole. Cole made his AEW debut last weekend at A[...]
Sep 12
Backstage News On WWE Plans For Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson
As previously reported, 2020 Olympic gold medalist winner Gable Steveson has signed with WWE and it is being reported by a number of sources the compa[...]
Sep 12 - As previously reported, 2020 Olympic gold medalist winner Gable Steveson has signed with WWE and it is being reported by a number of sources the compa[...]
Sep 12
Samoa Joe Relinquishes WWE NXT Title
In a shocking turn of events this evening, Samoa Joe has announced he is relinquishing the WWE NXT Championship ahead of the 'new era' of NXT on Septe[...]
Sep 12 - In a shocking turn of events this evening, Samoa Joe has announced he is relinquishing the WWE NXT Championship ahead of the 'new era' of NXT on Septe[...]
Sep 12
WWE Championship Match Moved To Monday's RAW In Response To AEW?
It is being reported a big change for Monday’s upcoming edition of RAW was made in response to the recent AEW rating success. The September 8 A[...]
Sep 12 - It is being reported a big change for Monday’s upcoming edition of RAW was made in response to the recent AEW rating success. The September 8 A[...]
Sep 12
Final Announced Card For Tonight’s ROH Death Before Dishonor 2021
The ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view will take place tonight at Philadelphia, PA at 2300 Arena.  Below is the final announced card for the[...]
Sep 12 - The ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view will take place tonight at Philadelphia, PA at 2300 Arena.  Below is the final announced card for the[...]
Sep 12
WWE Files New Trademark For Brock Lesnar
WWE has applied for a new trademark for 'The Beast' Brock Lesnar. Fightful reports that the company filed for a trademark on "Eat, Sleep, Conquer, Re[...]
Sep 12 - WWE has applied for a new trademark for 'The Beast' Brock Lesnar. Fightful reports that the company filed for a trademark on "Eat, Sleep, Conquer, Re[...]
Sep 12
WWE NXT 2.0 Will Reportedly Be Running On A 'Skeleton Crew'
A report from Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net reveals there were some additional WWE NXT budget cuts made this week. Haynes said the following... "I w[...]
Sep 12 - A report from Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net reveals there were some additional WWE NXT budget cuts made this week. Haynes said the following... "I w[...]
Sep 12
World Famous CB Discusses Transitioning Away From Cheeseburger Character
Following an 8 year career, the professional wrestler formerly known as Cheeseburger has found a new identity as The World Famous CB. The Ring of Hon[...]
Sep 12 - Following an 8 year career, the professional wrestler formerly known as Cheeseburger has found a new identity as The World Famous CB. The Ring of Hon[...]
Sep 12
WWE To Launch Series Called "WWE Evil", John Cena To Host, Trademark Filed
WWE is preparing for an all-new Peacock series starring John Cena called WWE Evil. The show name had a trademark filing on September 8th, with the se[...]
Sep 12 - WWE is preparing for an all-new Peacock series starring John Cena called WWE Evil. The show name had a trademark filing on September 8th, with the se[...]

© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π