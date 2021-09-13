The Young Bucks File For New Trademark
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 13, 2021
AEW stars The Young Bucks have filed for a new trademark.
The tag-team duo and real-life brothers have filed a trademark application for the term "SuperKliq" with the following descriptions:
Hats; Pants; Shirts; Shoes; Socks; Bandanas; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts
Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personalities; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personalities; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personalities; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment personalities in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes
https://wrestlr.me/70491/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Sep 13
Sep 13 - Vice TV’s Dark Side of The Ring is set to return with the second half of the third season this coming Thursday. The season will open looking at[...]
Sep 13
Sep 13 - AEW Dark: Elevation will air tonight at 7pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Below is the announced card: - Daniel Garcia vs. Lee Moria[...]
Sep 13
Sep 13 - Fightful Select is reporting that Samoa Joe was scheduled to appear on tonight’s WWE RAW to promote the relaunch of NXT 2.0 on Tuesday nigh[...]
Sep 13
Sep 13 - Randy Orton has slammed a fan on social media for asking him for medical advice. The fan posted a photo on Twitter of his 6-year-old stepdaught[...]
Sep 13
Sep 13 - During his most recent podcast, Jim Cornette believes AEW is on course with Dynamite to defeat Monday Night RAW in rating. He believes WWE shows are [...]
Sep 13
Sep 13 - As reported late on Sunday, Samoa Joe vacated the NXT Title just days before the brand begins its "new era" as NXT 2.0. Joe revealed in a video[...]
Sep 13
Sep 13 - On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that PCO is leaving the promotion at the end of November 2021. PCO is a former ROH Worl[...]
Sep 13
Sep 13 - WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley was a guest on Busted Open Radio recently to during which he addressed his recent criticisms of WWE, AEW star Ruby Soho a[...]
Sep 13
Sep 13 - Tonight’s WWE RAW will emanate from TD Garden in Boston with an action-packed card already announced, including a WWE Championship match. [...]
Sep 13
Sep 13 - AEW World Champion Kenny Omega was recently announced as the number one wrestler on the PWI 500 list. Omega was recently interviewed by PWI Editor-in-[...]
Sep 13 The Young Bucks File For New Trademark AEW stars The Young Bucks have filed for a new trademark. The tag-team duo and real-life brothers have filed a trademark application for the term "Su[...]
Sep 13 - AEW stars The Young Bucks have filed for a new trademark. The tag-team duo and real-life brothers have filed a trademark application for the term "Su[...]
Sep 13
Sep 13 - PWInsider is reporting Sunday night’s ROH Death Before Dishonor 2021 pay-per-view event will likely be the final live event of the year for the [...]
Sep 13
Sep 13 - Former WWE Superstar Fandango revealed on Instagram recently his new tattoo, which pays tribute to the late Brodie Lee. In the photo posted to Fandan[...]
Sep 13
Sep 13 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced four new matches for Thursday’s episode on AXS TV. Check out the updated card below: - Ace Austin, Madman Fulto[...]
Sep 13
Sep 13 - Check out the results from Sunday’s WWE Live from Albany, NY at the Times Union Center, courtesy of Fightful: - Shinsuke Nakamura & R[...]
Sep 13
Sep 13 - Ring Of Honor held their Death Before Dishonor PPV on Sunday from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The main event witnessed Bandido defe[...]
Sep 12
Sep 12 - WWE Superstar Keith Lee recently shared a message on Twitter to his friend, newly signed AEW star Adam Cole. Cole made his AEW debut last weekend at A[...]
Sep 12
Sep 12 - As previously reported, 2020 Olympic gold medalist winner Gable Steveson has signed with WWE and it is being reported by a number of sources the compa[...]
Sep 12 Samoa Joe Relinquishes WWE NXT Title In a shocking turn of events this evening, Samoa Joe has announced he is relinquishing the WWE NXT Championship ahead of the 'new era' of NXT on Septe[...]
Sep 12 - In a shocking turn of events this evening, Samoa Joe has announced he is relinquishing the WWE NXT Championship ahead of the 'new era' of NXT on Septe[...]
Sep 12
Sep 12 - It is being reported a big change for Monday’s upcoming edition of RAW was made in response to the recent AEW rating success. The September 8 A[...]
Sep 12
Sep 12 - The ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view will take place tonight at Philadelphia, PA at 2300 Arena. Below is the final announced card for the[...]
Sep 12
Sep 12 - WWE has applied for a new trademark for 'The Beast' Brock Lesnar. Fightful reports that the company filed for a trademark on "Eat, Sleep, Conquer, Re[...]
Sep 12
Sep 12 - A report from Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net reveals there were some additional WWE NXT budget cuts made this week. Haynes said the following... "I w[...]
Sep 12
Sep 12 - Following an 8 year career, the professional wrestler formerly known as Cheeseburger has found a new identity as The World Famous CB. The Ring of Hon[...]
Sep 12
Sep 12 - WWE is preparing for an all-new Peacock series starring John Cena called WWE Evil. The show name had a trademark filing on September 8th, with the se[...]