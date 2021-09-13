ROH Has Possibly Held Last Live Show Of 2021

PWInsider is reporting Sunday night’s ROH Death Before Dishonor 2021 pay-per-view event will likely be the final live event of the year for the company.

Ring of Honor has reportedly decided to hold off on future live events due to the ongoing pandemic situation.

The company had a number of plans for events in the fall but decided due to the COVID-19 Delta variant it could impact their touring schedule so the best course of action right now is to halt things until the situation improves for the well-being of their talent and fans.

ROH will be taping their next set of TV shows today and Tuesday in Philadelphia, PA. The November TV tapings are currently set for Baltimore, MD and as of this report will be a closed-set, with the company reviewing things on a "week to week" basis.