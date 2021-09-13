PHOTO: Former WWE Superstar Reveals Tattoo In Honor Of Brodie Lee

Former WWE Superstar Fandango revealed on Instagram recently his new tattoo, which pays tribute to the late Brodie Lee.

In the photo posted to Fandango's Instagram, the tattoo features a picture of Lee along with the text, "Yeah, Yeah, Yeah," which was one of Lee’s trademark catchphrases.

Lee, tragically passed away last on December 26 last year due to a non-COVID-19 lung issue aged just 41.