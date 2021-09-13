Four Matches Added To This Week’s IMPACT Wrestling Lineup
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 13, 2021
IMPACT Wrestling has announced four new matches for Thursday’s episode on AXS TV.
Check out the updated card below:
- Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, W. Morrissey, Moose, & Brian Myers vs. Christian Cage, Eddie Edwards, Chris Sabin, Sami Callihan, & Josh Alexander
- Laredo Kid vs. John Skyler - Violent By Design vs. Decay - Petey Williams vs. TJP - Matt Rehwoldt vs. Trey
