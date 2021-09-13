Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

Violent by Design face Decay THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV ! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/JutI6AGVLZ

- Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, W. Morrissey, Moose, & Brian Myers vs. Christian Cage, Eddie Edwards, Chris Sabin, Sami Callihan, & Josh Alexander - Laredo Kid vs. John Skyler - Violent By Design vs. Decay - Petey Williams vs. TJP - Matt Rehwoldt vs. Trey

Check out the updated card below:

IMPACT Wrestling has announced four new matches for Thursday’s episode on AXS TV.

PHOTO: Former WWE Superstar Reveals Tattoo In Honor Of Brodie Lee

Former WWE Superstar Fandango revealed on Instagram recently his new tattoo, which pays tribute to the late Brodie Lee. In the photo posted to Fandan[...] Sep 13 - Former WWE Superstar Fandango revealed on Instagram recently his new tattoo, which pays tribute to the late Brodie Lee. In the photo posted to Fandan[...]

Four Matches Added To This Week’s IMPACT Wrestling Lineup

IMPACT Wrestling has announced four new matches for Thursday’s episode on AXS TV. Check out the updated card below: - Ace Austin, Madman Fulto[...] Sep 13 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced four new matches for Thursday’s episode on AXS TV. Check out the updated card below: - Ace Austin, Madman Fulto[...]

WWE Live Results From Albany, NY 9/12/21

Check out the results from Sunday’s WWE Live from Albany, NY at the Times Union Center, courtesy of Fightful: - Shinsuke Nakamura & R[...] Sep 13 - Check out the results from Sunday’s WWE Live from Albany, NY at the Times Union Center, courtesy of Fightful: - Shinsuke Nakamura & R[...]

ROH Death Before Dishonor 2021 Results 9/12 - Title Changes, New No1. Contender and More

Ring Of Honor held their Death Before Dishonor PPV on Sunday from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The main event witnessed Bandido defe[...] Sep 13 - Ring Of Honor held their Death Before Dishonor PPV on Sunday from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The main event witnessed Bandido defe[...]

Keith Lee Wishes Adam Cole Well Following Move To AEW

WWE Superstar Keith Lee recently shared a message on Twitter to his friend, newly signed AEW star Adam Cole. Cole made his AEW debut last weekend at A[...] Sep 12 - WWE Superstar Keith Lee recently shared a message on Twitter to his friend, newly signed AEW star Adam Cole. Cole made his AEW debut last weekend at A[...]

Backstage News On WWE Plans For Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson

As previously reported, 2020 Olympic gold medalist winner Gable Steveson has signed with WWE and it is being reported by a number of sources the compa[...] Sep 12 - As previously reported, 2020 Olympic gold medalist winner Gable Steveson has signed with WWE and it is being reported by a number of sources the compa[...]

Samoa Joe Relinquishes WWE NXT Title

In a shocking turn of events this evening, Samoa Joe has announced he is relinquishing the WWE NXT Championship ahead of the 'new era' of NXT on Septe[...] Sep 12 - In a shocking turn of events this evening, Samoa Joe has announced he is relinquishing the WWE NXT Championship ahead of the 'new era' of NXT on Septe[...]

WWE Championship Match Moved To Monday's RAW In Response To AEW?

It is being reported a big change for Monday’s upcoming edition of RAW was made in response to the recent AEW rating success. The September 8 A[...] Sep 12 - It is being reported a big change for Monday’s upcoming edition of RAW was made in response to the recent AEW rating success. The September 8 A[...]

Final Announced Card For Tonight’s ROH Death Before Dishonor 2021

The ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view will take place tonight at Philadelphia, PA at 2300 Arena. Below is the final announced card for the[...] Sep 12 - The ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view will take place tonight at Philadelphia, PA at 2300 Arena. Below is the final announced card for the[...]

WWE Files New Trademark For Brock Lesnar

WWE has applied for a new trademark for 'The Beast' Brock Lesnar. Fightful reports that the company filed for a trademark on "Eat, Sleep, Conquer, Re[...] Sep 12 - WWE has applied for a new trademark for 'The Beast' Brock Lesnar. Fightful reports that the company filed for a trademark on "Eat, Sleep, Conquer, Re[...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Will Reportedly Be Running On A 'Skeleton Crew'

A report from Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net reveals there were some additional WWE NXT budget cuts made this week. Haynes said the following... "I w[...] Sep 12 - A report from Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net reveals there were some additional WWE NXT budget cuts made this week. Haynes said the following... "I w[...]

World Famous CB Discusses Transitioning Away From Cheeseburger Character

Following an 8 year career, the professional wrestler formerly known as Cheeseburger has found a new identity as The World Famous CB. The Ring of Hon[...] Sep 12 - Following an 8 year career, the professional wrestler formerly known as Cheeseburger has found a new identity as The World Famous CB. The Ring of Hon[...]

WWE To Launch Series Called "WWE Evil", John Cena To Host, Trademark Filed

WWE is preparing for an all-new Peacock series starring John Cena called WWE Evil. The show name had a trademark filing on September 8th, with the se[...] Sep 12 - WWE is preparing for an all-new Peacock series starring John Cena called WWE Evil. The show name had a trademark filing on September 8th, with the se[...]

Damian Priest Talks Relationship With Vince McMahon, NXT and More

Damian Priest was recently a guest on the Fightful podcast, where he expressed his appreciation for WWE NXT. “NXT, I don’t even know ho[...] Sep 12 - Damian Priest was recently a guest on the Fightful podcast, where he expressed his appreciation for WWE NXT. “NXT, I don’t even know ho[...]

Ryback Claims He Is Returning To Wrestling, Hints At Match Against AEW Star

Former WWE Superstar Ryback is teasing a return to the ring. The former Intercontinental Champion took to Twitter to announce that he's coming back t[...] Sep 12 - Former WWE Superstar Ryback is teasing a return to the ring. The former Intercontinental Champion took to Twitter to announce that he's coming back t[...]

Kenny King Reveals He Was Asked To Be In WWE's Hurt Business

Kenny King is a top star in Ring of Honor, having held the ROH Television Championship two-times, as well as currently holding the ROH Tag-Team Champi[...] Sep 12 - Kenny King is a top star in Ring of Honor, having held the ROH Television Championship two-times, as well as currently holding the ROH Tag-Team Champi[...]

Damian Priest Praises The Undertaker As A Human Being

Current WWE United States Champion Damian Priest was a guest on Vibe & Wrestling, where he spoke about WWE legend The Undertaker. “Someti[...] Sep 12 - Current WWE United States Champion Damian Priest was a guest on Vibe & Wrestling, where he spoke about WWE legend The Undertaker. “Someti[...]

SPOILERS: AEW Dark Tapings at Universal Studios (Former NXT Stars Debut)

All Elite Wrestling has held their first set of AEW Dark tapings at Universal Studios, and thanks to the Wrestling Observer, we have the results ahead[...] Sep 12 - All Elite Wrestling has held their first set of AEW Dark tapings at Universal Studios, and thanks to the Wrestling Observer, we have the results ahead[...]

WWE Live Event Results (9/11/2021)

WWE held a live event from the Capitol One Center in Washington DC earlier tonight, and the results are in! Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs def.[...] Sep 12 - WWE held a live event from the Capitol One Center in Washington DC earlier tonight, and the results are in! Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs def.[...]

10 Potential Bryan Danielson Rematches In AEW

AEW have signed Bryan Danielson is a statement that is factual in 2021. It's a crazy wrestling world we're living in. Just like CM Punk mere weeks bef[...] Sep 11 - AEW have signed Bryan Danielson is a statement that is factual in 2021. It's a crazy wrestling world we're living in. Just like CM Punk mere weeks bef[...]

Mark Henry Reveals Why He Left WWE For AEW

Mark Henry was recently a guest on Chris Jericho's Talk is Jericho podcast, where he spoke about what made him decide to leave the WWE and join All El[...] Sep 11 - Mark Henry was recently a guest on Chris Jericho's Talk is Jericho podcast, where he spoke about what made him decide to leave the WWE and join All El[...]

Mojo Rawley Praises AEW's Latest Acquisitions

Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley recently sat down with Wrestling Inc and discussed the new high profile stars that have signed with All Elite Wrestli[...] Sep 11 - Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley recently sat down with Wrestling Inc and discussed the new high profile stars that have signed with All Elite Wrestli[...]

Jonathan Coachman Reveals Being Punished For Not Attending Tribute to the Troops

Jonathan Coachman's original WWE run lasted from 1999 all the way to 2008, with the former interviewer eventually becoming Vince McMahon's right-hand [...] Sep 11 - Jonathan Coachman's original WWE run lasted from 1999 all the way to 2008, with the former interviewer eventually becoming Vince McMahon's right-hand [...]

Fuego Del Sol Speaks About KJ Orso's WWE Appearance

The name KJ Orso might ring a bell to some fans, but others maybe not. He was an enhancement talent in WWE back in January 2020, who wrestled a match[...] Sep 11 - The name KJ Orso might ring a bell to some fans, but others maybe not. He was an enhancement talent in WWE back in January 2020, who wrestled a match[...]