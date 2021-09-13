ROH Death Before Dishonor 2021 Results 9/12 - Title Changes, New No1. Contender and More

- Bandido (c) def. Demonic Flamita, EC3 and Brody King in a 4-Way Elimination Match to retain his ROH World Title.

- Rok-c def. Miranda Alize to become the new ROH Women’s World Champion.

- Shane Taylor Promotions (c) def. La Bestia del Ring, Dragon Lee and Kenny King to retain their ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Titles.

- Josh Woods def. Jonathan Gresham (c) to become the new ROH Pure Champion.

- The OGK (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett) def. The Briscoes (Mark and Jay Briscoe).

Courtesy of RAJAH.com, here are the results:

The main event witnessed Bandido defend his ROH World Championship against Demonic Flamita, EC3 and Brody King in a 4-Way Elimination Matchup as the main event.

Ring Of Honor held their Death Before Dishonor PPV on Sunday from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

» More News From This Feed

PHOTO: Former WWE Superstar Reveals Tattoo In Honor Of Brodie Lee

Former WWE Superstar Fandango revealed on Instagram recently his new tattoo, which pays tribute to the late Brodie Lee. In the photo posted to Fandango's Instagram, the tattoo features a picture of L[...] Sep 13 - Former WWE Superstar Fandango revealed on Instagram recently his new tattoo, which pays tribute to the late Brodie Lee. In the photo posted to Fandango's Instagram, the tattoo features a picture of L[...]

Four Matches Added To This Week’s IMPACT Wrestling Lineup

IMPACT Wrestling has announced four new matches for Thursday’s episode on AXS TV. Check out the updated card below: - Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, W. Morrissey, Moose, & Brian Myers vs. Chri[...] Sep 13 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced four new matches for Thursday’s episode on AXS TV. Check out the updated card below: - Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, W. Morrissey, Moose, & Brian Myers vs. Chri[...]

WWE Live Results From Albany, NY 9/12/21

Check out the results from Sunday’s WWE Live from Albany, NY at the Times Union Center, courtesy of Fightful: - Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs def. Apollo Crews & Commander Azeez [...] Sep 13 - Check out the results from Sunday’s WWE Live from Albany, NY at the Times Union Center, courtesy of Fightful: - Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs def. Apollo Crews & Commander Azeez [...]

ROH Death Before Dishonor 2021 Results 9/12 - Title Changes, New No1. Contender and More

Ring Of Honor held their Death Before Dishonor PPV on Sunday from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The main event witnessed Bandido defend his ROH World Championship against Demonic Flam[...] Sep 13 - Ring Of Honor held their Death Before Dishonor PPV on Sunday from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The main event witnessed Bandido defend his ROH World Championship against Demonic Flam[...]

Keith Lee Wishes Adam Cole Well Following Move To AEW

WWE Superstar Keith Lee recently shared a message on Twitter to his friend, newly signed AEW star Adam Cole. Cole made his AEW debut last weekend at All Out 2021, after many years with the WWE NXT bra[...] Sep 12 - WWE Superstar Keith Lee recently shared a message on Twitter to his friend, newly signed AEW star Adam Cole. Cole made his AEW debut last weekend at All Out 2021, after many years with the WWE NXT bra[...]

Backstage News On WWE Plans For Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson

As previously reported, 2020 Olympic gold medalist winner Gable Steveson has signed with WWE and it is being reported by a number of sources the company has big plans for him. During the latest Wrest[...] Sep 12 - As previously reported, 2020 Olympic gold medalist winner Gable Steveson has signed with WWE and it is being reported by a number of sources the company has big plans for him. During the latest Wrest[...]

Samoa Joe Relinquishes WWE NXT Title

In a shocking turn of events this evening, Samoa Joe has announced he is relinquishing the WWE NXT Championship ahead of the 'new era' of NXT on September 14. The NXT Champion revealed in a video on [...] Sep 12 - In a shocking turn of events this evening, Samoa Joe has announced he is relinquishing the WWE NXT Championship ahead of the 'new era' of NXT on September 14. The NXT Champion revealed in a video on [...]

WWE Championship Match Moved To Monday's RAW In Response To AEW?

It is being reported a big change for Monday’s upcoming edition of RAW was made in response to the recent AEW rating success. The September 8 AEW Dynamite on TNT beat the previous episode of RA[...] Sep 12 - It is being reported a big change for Monday’s upcoming edition of RAW was made in response to the recent AEW rating success. The September 8 AEW Dynamite on TNT beat the previous episode of RA[...]

Final Announced Card For Tonight’s ROH Death Before Dishonor 2021

The ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view will take place tonight at Philadelphia, PA at 2300 Arena. Below is the final announced card for the event: - ROH Champion Bandido vs. Demonic Flamit[...] Sep 12 - The ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view will take place tonight at Philadelphia, PA at 2300 Arena. Below is the final announced card for the event: - ROH Champion Bandido vs. Demonic Flamit[...]

WWE Files New Trademark For Brock Lesnar

WWE has applied for a new trademark for 'The Beast' Brock Lesnar. Fightful reports that the company filed for a trademark on "Eat, Sleep, Conquer, Repeat" on September 8th, 2021. The trademark is de[...] Sep 12 - WWE has applied for a new trademark for 'The Beast' Brock Lesnar. Fightful reports that the company filed for a trademark on "Eat, Sleep, Conquer, Repeat" on September 8th, 2021. The trademark is de[...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Will Reportedly Be Running On A 'Skeleton Crew'

A report from Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net reveals there were some additional WWE NXT budget cuts made this week. Haynes said the following... "I was told that ‘They’re down to a skelet[...] Sep 12 - A report from Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net reveals there were some additional WWE NXT budget cuts made this week. Haynes said the following... "I was told that ‘They’re down to a skelet[...]

World Famous CB Discusses Transitioning Away From Cheeseburger Character

Following an 8 year career, the professional wrestler formerly known as Cheeseburger has found a new identity as The World Famous CB. The Ring of Honor star sat down with Fightful and discussed his s[...] Sep 12 - Following an 8 year career, the professional wrestler formerly known as Cheeseburger has found a new identity as The World Famous CB. The Ring of Honor star sat down with Fightful and discussed his s[...]

WWE To Launch Series Called "WWE Evil", John Cena To Host, Trademark Filed

WWE is preparing for an all-new Peacock series starring John Cena called WWE Evil. The show name had a trademark filing on September 8th, with the series having been ordered in May. The series will a[...] Sep 12 - WWE is preparing for an all-new Peacock series starring John Cena called WWE Evil. The show name had a trademark filing on September 8th, with the series having been ordered in May. The series will a[...]

Damian Priest Talks Relationship With Vince McMahon, NXT and More

Damian Priest was recently a guest on the Fightful podcast, where he expressed his appreciation for WWE NXT. “NXT, I don’t even know how to put into words how much it means to me and to[...] Sep 12 - Damian Priest was recently a guest on the Fightful podcast, where he expressed his appreciation for WWE NXT. “NXT, I don’t even know how to put into words how much it means to me and to[...]

Ryback Claims He Is Returning To Wrestling, Hints At Match Against AEW Star

Former WWE Superstar Ryback is teasing a return to the ring. The former Intercontinental Champion took to Twitter to announce that he's coming back to professional wrestling, but hasn't stated where [...] Sep 12 - Former WWE Superstar Ryback is teasing a return to the ring. The former Intercontinental Champion took to Twitter to announce that he's coming back to professional wrestling, but hasn't stated where [...]

Kenny King Reveals He Was Asked To Be In WWE's Hurt Business

Kenny King is a top star in Ring of Honor, having held the ROH Television Championship two-times, as well as currently holding the ROH Tag-Team Championships with his partner Dragon Lee. However, Kin[...] Sep 12 - Kenny King is a top star in Ring of Honor, having held the ROH Television Championship two-times, as well as currently holding the ROH Tag-Team Championships with his partner Dragon Lee. However, Kin[...]

Damian Priest Praises The Undertaker As A Human Being

Current WWE United States Champion Damian Priest was a guest on Vibe & Wrestling, where he spoke about WWE legend The Undertaker. “Sometimes they say: ‘don’t meet your heroes&[...] Sep 12 - Current WWE United States Champion Damian Priest was a guest on Vibe & Wrestling, where he spoke about WWE legend The Undertaker. “Sometimes they say: ‘don’t meet your heroes&[...]

SPOILERS: AEW Dark Tapings at Universal Studios (Former NXT Stars Debut)

All Elite Wrestling has held their first set of AEW Dark tapings at Universal Studios, and thanks to the Wrestling Observer, we have the results ahead of the shows airing. The Butcher and The Blade[...] Sep 12 - All Elite Wrestling has held their first set of AEW Dark tapings at Universal Studios, and thanks to the Wrestling Observer, we have the results ahead of the shows airing. The Butcher and The Blade[...]

WWE Live Event Results (9/11/2021)

WWE held a live event from the Capitol One Center in Washington DC earlier tonight, and the results are in! Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs def. Apollo Crews & Commander Azeez WWE United St[...] Sep 12 - WWE held a live event from the Capitol One Center in Washington DC earlier tonight, and the results are in! Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs def. Apollo Crews & Commander Azeez WWE United St[...]

10 Potential Bryan Danielson Rematches In AEW

AEW have signed Bryan Danielson is a statement that is factual in 2021. It's a crazy wrestling world we're living in. Just like CM Punk mere weeks before him, everyone knew Bryan Danielson was coming [...] Sep 11 - AEW have signed Bryan Danielson is a statement that is factual in 2021. It's a crazy wrestling world we're living in. Just like CM Punk mere weeks before him, everyone knew Bryan Danielson was coming [...]

Mark Henry Reveals Why He Left WWE For AEW

Mark Henry was recently a guest on Chris Jericho's Talk is Jericho podcast, where he spoke about what made him decide to leave the WWE and join All Elite Wrestling. "When I retired, I thought I was[...] Sep 11 - Mark Henry was recently a guest on Chris Jericho's Talk is Jericho podcast, where he spoke about what made him decide to leave the WWE and join All Elite Wrestling. "When I retired, I thought I was[...]

Mojo Rawley Praises AEW's Latest Acquisitions

Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley recently sat down with Wrestling Inc and discussed the new high profile stars that have signed with All Elite Wrestling. "The talent they’re getting over ther[...] Sep 11 - Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley recently sat down with Wrestling Inc and discussed the new high profile stars that have signed with All Elite Wrestling. "The talent they’re getting over ther[...]

Jonathan Coachman Reveals Being Punished For Not Attending Tribute to the Troops

Jonathan Coachman's original WWE run lasted from 1999 all the way to 2008, with the former interviewer eventually becoming Vince McMahon's right-hand man on television and eventually transitioning int[...] Sep 11 - Jonathan Coachman's original WWE run lasted from 1999 all the way to 2008, with the former interviewer eventually becoming Vince McMahon's right-hand man on television and eventually transitioning int[...]

Fuego Del Sol Speaks About KJ Orso's WWE Appearance

The name KJ Orso might ring a bell to some fans, but others maybe not. He was an enhancement talent in WWE back in January 2020, who wrestled a match against Erick Rowan. Current AEW star Fuego Del [...] Sep 11 - The name KJ Orso might ring a bell to some fans, but others maybe not. He was an enhancement talent in WWE back in January 2020, who wrestled a match against Erick Rowan. Current AEW star Fuego Del [...]