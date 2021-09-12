*
* Win $50 Pro Wrestling Tees Gift Card
Backstage News On WWE Plans For Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 12, 2021
As previously reported, 2020 Olympic gold medalist winner Gable Steveson has signed with WWE and it is being reported by a number of sources the company has big plans for him.
During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer commented on plans for Steveson:
"They are big behind him for a lot of reasons, but it doesn’t mean he’s going to be a success, ether. I mean, it’s like he’s going to have the microscope on him and he’s gonna be up there [on the WWE main roster] too soon, for sure. He’s gonna be in matches too soon as far as to be a good worker, because they’re gonna try to capitalize on it although I think he goes full time in May 2022 and, you know at that point they’re gonna be grooming him to the top spots, and they signed him to a deal that pretty much wants him there."
Meltzer followed up in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter and said,
"It’s already been teased and talked about that (Brock) Lesnar would eventually wrestle him in a passing-of-the-torch type moment at a Wrestlemania."
https://wrestlr.me/70484/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Sep 12
Sep 12 - WWE Superstar Keith Lee recently shared a message on Twitter to his friend, newly signed AEW star Adam Cole. Cole made his AEW debut last weekend at A[...]
Sep 12
Sep 12 - As previously reported, 2020 Olympic gold medalist winner Gable Steveson has signed with WWE and it is being reported by a number of sources the compa[...]
Sep 12 Samoa Joe Relinquishes WWE NXT Title In a shocking turn of events this evening, Samoa Joe has announced he is relinquishing the WWE NXT Championship ahead of the 'new era' of NXT on Septe[...]
Sep 12 - In a shocking turn of events this evening, Samoa Joe has announced he is relinquishing the WWE NXT Championship ahead of the 'new era' of NXT on Septe[...]
Sep 12
Sep 12 - It is being reported a big change for Monday’s upcoming edition of RAW was made in response to the recent AEW rating success. The September 8 A[...]
Sep 12
Sep 12 - The ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view will take place tonight at Philadelphia, PA at 2300 Arena. Below is the final announced card for the[...]
Sep 12
Sep 12 - WWE has applied for a new trademark for 'The Beast' Brock Lesnar. Fightful reports that the company filed for a trademark on "Eat, Sleep, Conquer, Re[...]
Sep 12
Sep 12 - A report from Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net reveals there were some additional WWE NXT budget cuts made this week. Haynes said the following... "I w[...]
Sep 12
Sep 12 - Following an 8 year career, the professional wrestler formerly known as Cheeseburger has found a new identity as The World Famous CB. The Ring of Hon[...]
Sep 12
Sep 12 - WWE is preparing for an all-new Peacock series starring John Cena called WWE Evil. The show name had a trademark filing on September 8th, with the se[...]
Sep 12
Sep 12 - Damian Priest was recently a guest on the Fightful podcast, where he expressed his appreciation for WWE NXT. “NXT, I don’t even know ho[...]
Sep 12
Sep 12 - Former WWE Superstar Ryback is teasing a return to the ring. The former Intercontinental Champion took to Twitter to announce that he's coming back t[...]
Sep 12
Sep 12 - Kenny King is a top star in Ring of Honor, having held the ROH Television Championship two-times, as well as currently holding the ROH Tag-Team Champi[...]
Sep 12
Sep 12 - Current WWE United States Champion Damian Priest was a guest on Vibe & Wrestling, where he spoke about WWE legend The Undertaker. “Someti[...]
Sep 12
Sep 12 - All Elite Wrestling has held their first set of AEW Dark tapings at Universal Studios, and thanks to the Wrestling Observer, we have the results ahead[...]
Sep 12 WWE Live Event Results (9/11/2021) WWE held a live event from the Capitol One Center in Washington DC earlier tonight, and the results are in! Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs def.[...]
Sep 12 - WWE held a live event from the Capitol One Center in Washington DC earlier tonight, and the results are in! Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs def.[...]
Sep 11
Sep 11 - AEW have signed Bryan Danielson is a statement that is factual in 2021. It's a crazy wrestling world we're living in. Just like CM Punk mere weeks bef[...]
Sep 11
Sep 11 - Mark Henry was recently a guest on Chris Jericho's Talk is Jericho podcast, where he spoke about what made him decide to leave the WWE and join All El[...]
Sep 11
Sep 11 - Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley recently sat down with Wrestling Inc and discussed the new high profile stars that have signed with All Elite Wrestli[...]
Sep 11
Sep 11 - Jonathan Coachman's original WWE run lasted from 1999 all the way to 2008, with the former interviewer eventually becoming Vince McMahon's right-hand [...]
Sep 11
Sep 11 - The name KJ Orso might ring a bell to some fans, but others maybe not. He was an enhancement talent in WWE back in January 2020, who wrestled a match[...]
Sep 11
Sep 11 - During today's AEW Dark tapings at Universal Studios in Florida, Eddie Kingston issued a challenge for the upcoming AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam in New Yo[...]
Sep 11
Sep 11 - The Creed Brothers: Brutus Creed and Julius Creed, who were formerly known as the Kasper Brothers, recently joined The Diamond Mine on WWE NXT on the [...]
Sep 11
Sep 11 - We reported earlier, Zelina Vega and Carmella were scheduled to team up against Liv Morgan and Toni Storm on Friday's SmackDown at Madison Square Gard[...]
Sep 11
Sep 11 - It was previously reported that AEW All Out is now not only the most watched AEW pay-pre-view event that they have ever produced, as well as the most [...]
Sep 11 WWE RAW Superstar Gets Married WWE RAW Superstar Doudrop has just got married. She revealed the news on her Twitter this morning having been engaged since November of 2019. She pos[...]
Sep 11 - WWE RAW Superstar Doudrop has just got married. She revealed the news on her Twitter this morning having been engaged since November of 2019. She pos[...]