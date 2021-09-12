Backstage News On WWE Plans For Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson

* Win $50 Pro Wrestling Tees Gift Card *

As previously reported, 2020 Olympic gold medalist winner Gable Steveson has signed with WWE and it is being reported by a number of sources the company has big plans for him.

During the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer commented on plans for Steveson:

"They are big behind him for a lot of reasons, but it doesn’t mean he’s going to be a success, ether. I mean, it’s like he’s going to have the microscope on him and he’s gonna be up there [on the WWE main roster] too soon, for sure. He’s gonna be in matches too soon as far as to be a good worker, because they’re gonna try to capitalize on it although I think he goes full time in May 2022 and, you know at that point they’re gonna be grooming him to the top spots, and they signed him to a deal that pretty much wants him there."

Meltzer followed up in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter and said,

"It’s already been teased and talked about that (Brock) Lesnar would eventually wrestle him in a passing-of-the-torch type moment at a Wrestlemania."