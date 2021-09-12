WWE Championship Match Moved To Monday's RAW In Response To AEW?

* Win $50 Pro Wrestling Tees Gift Card *

It is being reported a big change for Monday’s upcoming edition of RAW was made in response to the recent AEW rating success.

The September 8 AEW Dynamite on TNT beat the previous episode of RAW in the key 18-49 demographic.

On the upcoming episode, Bobby Lashley will defend the WWE Championship against Randy Orton. This match was originally announced for Extreme Rules on September 26.

In addition, Damian Priest will defend the US Title in an open challenge.

Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio noted the following:

"They moved the pay-per-view match to Raw. Originally they were going to do the tag team title match. The whole show last week was built to set up this tag team title match on this week’s Raw and then they pulled the match because they lost in the ratings and they’re putting Randy Orton and Bobby Lashley, the pay-per-view main event on TV tomorrow night. Yea, that’s among the responses (to AEW). I’m not surprised."