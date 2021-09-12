- Free in Hour One – Honor Rumble featuring Danhausen, The Beer City Bruiser, PJ Black, Dak Draper, Rey Horus, Brian Johnson, Joe Keys, Brian Milonas, Sledge, Silas Young and five more competitors to be named.

Below is the final announced card for the event:

The ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view will take place tonight at Philadelphia, PA at 2300 Arena.

» More News From This Feed

WWE Championship Match Moved To Monday's RAW In Response To AEW?

It is being reported a big change for Monday’s upcoming edition of RAW was made in response to the recent AEW rating success. The September 8 AEW Dynamite on TNT beat the previous episode of RA[...] Sep 12 - It is being reported a big change for Monday’s upcoming edition of RAW was made in response to the recent AEW rating success. The September 8 AEW Dynamite on TNT beat the previous episode of RA[...]

Final Announced Card For Tonight’s ROH Death Before Dishonor 2021

The ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view will take place tonight at Philadelphia, PA at 2300 Arena. Below is the final announced card for the event: - ROH Champion Bandido vs. Demonic Flamit[...] Sep 12 - The ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view will take place tonight at Philadelphia, PA at 2300 Arena. Below is the final announced card for the event: - ROH Champion Bandido vs. Demonic Flamit[...]

WWE Files New Trademark For Brock Lesnar

WWE has applied for a new trademark for 'The Beast' Brock Lesnar. Fightful reports that the company filed for a trademark on "Eat, Sleep, Conquer, Repeat" on September 8th, 2021. The trademark is de[...] Sep 12 - WWE has applied for a new trademark for 'The Beast' Brock Lesnar. Fightful reports that the company filed for a trademark on "Eat, Sleep, Conquer, Repeat" on September 8th, 2021. The trademark is de[...]

WWE NXT 2.0 Will Reportedly Be Running On A 'Skeleton Crew'

A report from Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net reveals there were some additional WWE NXT budget cuts made this week. Haynes said the following... "I was told that ‘They’re down to a skelet[...] Sep 12 - A report from Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net reveals there were some additional WWE NXT budget cuts made this week. Haynes said the following... "I was told that ‘They’re down to a skelet[...]

World Famous CB Discusses Transitioning Away From Cheeseburger Character

Following an 8 year career, the professional wrestler formerly known as Cheeseburger has found a new identity as The World Famous CB. The Ring of Honor star sat down with Fightful and discussed his s[...] Sep 12 - Following an 8 year career, the professional wrestler formerly known as Cheeseburger has found a new identity as The World Famous CB. The Ring of Honor star sat down with Fightful and discussed his s[...]

WWE To Launch Series Called "WWE Evil", John Cena To Host, Trademark Filed

WWE is preparing for an all-new Peacock series starring John Cena called WWE Evil. The show name had a trademark filing on September 8th, with the series having been ordered in May. The series will a[...] Sep 12 - WWE is preparing for an all-new Peacock series starring John Cena called WWE Evil. The show name had a trademark filing on September 8th, with the series having been ordered in May. The series will a[...]

Damian Priest Talks Relationship With Vince McMahon, NXT and More

Damian Priest was recently a guest on the Fightful podcast, where he expressed his appreciation for WWE NXT. “NXT, I don’t even know how to put into words how much it means to me and to[...] Sep 12 - Damian Priest was recently a guest on the Fightful podcast, where he expressed his appreciation for WWE NXT. “NXT, I don’t even know how to put into words how much it means to me and to[...]

Ryback Claims He Is Returning To Wrestling, Hints At Match Against AEW Star

Former WWE Superstar Ryback is teasing a return to the ring. The former Intercontinental Champion took to Twitter to announce that he's coming back to professional wrestling, but hasn't stated where [...] Sep 12 - Former WWE Superstar Ryback is teasing a return to the ring. The former Intercontinental Champion took to Twitter to announce that he's coming back to professional wrestling, but hasn't stated where [...]

Kenny King Reveals He Was Asked To Be In WWE's Hurt Business

Kenny King is a top star in Ring of Honor, having held the ROH Television Championship two-times, as well as currently holding the ROH Tag-Team Championships with his partner Dragon Lee. However, Kin[...] Sep 12 - Kenny King is a top star in Ring of Honor, having held the ROH Television Championship two-times, as well as currently holding the ROH Tag-Team Championships with his partner Dragon Lee. However, Kin[...]

Damian Priest Praises The Undertaker As A Human Being

Current WWE United States Champion Damian Priest was a guest on Vibe & Wrestling, where he spoke about WWE legend The Undertaker. “Sometimes they say: ‘don’t meet your heroes&[...] Sep 12 - Current WWE United States Champion Damian Priest was a guest on Vibe & Wrestling, where he spoke about WWE legend The Undertaker. “Sometimes they say: ‘don’t meet your heroes&[...]

SPOILERS: AEW Dark Tapings at Universal Studios (Former NXT Stars Debut)

All Elite Wrestling has held their first set of AEW Dark tapings at Universal Studios, and thanks to the Wrestling Observer, we have the results ahead of the shows airing. The Butcher and The Blade[...] Sep 12 - All Elite Wrestling has held their first set of AEW Dark tapings at Universal Studios, and thanks to the Wrestling Observer, we have the results ahead of the shows airing. The Butcher and The Blade[...]

WWE Live Event Results (9/11/2021)

WWE held a live event from the Capitol One Center in Washington DC earlier tonight, and the results are in! Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs def. Apollo Crews & Commander Azeez WWE United St[...] Sep 12 - WWE held a live event from the Capitol One Center in Washington DC earlier tonight, and the results are in! Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs def. Apollo Crews & Commander Azeez WWE United St[...]

10 Potential Bryan Danielson Rematches In AEW

AEW have signed Bryan Danielson is a statement that is factual in 2021. It's a crazy wrestling world we're living in. Just like CM Punk mere weeks before him, everyone knew Bryan Danielson was coming [...] Sep 11 - AEW have signed Bryan Danielson is a statement that is factual in 2021. It's a crazy wrestling world we're living in. Just like CM Punk mere weeks before him, everyone knew Bryan Danielson was coming [...]

Mark Henry Reveals Why He Left WWE For AEW

Mark Henry was recently a guest on Chris Jericho's Talk is Jericho podcast, where he spoke about what made him decide to leave the WWE and join All Elite Wrestling. "When I retired, I thought I was[...] Sep 11 - Mark Henry was recently a guest on Chris Jericho's Talk is Jericho podcast, where he spoke about what made him decide to leave the WWE and join All Elite Wrestling. "When I retired, I thought I was[...]

Mojo Rawley Praises AEW's Latest Acquisitions

Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley recently sat down with Wrestling Inc and discussed the new high profile stars that have signed with All Elite Wrestling. "The talent they’re getting over ther[...] Sep 11 - Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley recently sat down with Wrestling Inc and discussed the new high profile stars that have signed with All Elite Wrestling. "The talent they’re getting over ther[...]

Jonathan Coachman Reveals Being Punished For Not Attending Tribute to the Troops

Jonathan Coachman's original WWE run lasted from 1999 all the way to 2008, with the former interviewer eventually becoming Vince McMahon's right-hand man on television and eventually transitioning int[...] Sep 11 - Jonathan Coachman's original WWE run lasted from 1999 all the way to 2008, with the former interviewer eventually becoming Vince McMahon's right-hand man on television and eventually transitioning int[...]

Fuego Del Sol Speaks About KJ Orso's WWE Appearance

The name KJ Orso might ring a bell to some fans, but others maybe not. He was an enhancement talent in WWE back in January 2020, who wrestled a match against Erick Rowan. Current AEW star Fuego Del [...] Sep 11 - The name KJ Orso might ring a bell to some fans, but others maybe not. He was an enhancement talent in WWE back in January 2020, who wrestled a match against Erick Rowan. Current AEW star Fuego Del [...]

Tag Team Match Seemingly Confirmed For AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam In NYC

During today's AEW Dark tapings at Universal Studios in Florida, Eddie Kingston issued a challenge for the upcoming AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam in New York City on September 22, 2021. Kingson challenged[...] Sep 11 - During today's AEW Dark tapings at Universal Studios in Florida, Eddie Kingston issued a challenge for the upcoming AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam in New York City on September 22, 2021. Kingson challenged[...]

WWE Reportedly Have High Expectations For NXT's Julius Creed

The Creed Brothers: Brutus Creed and Julius Creed, who were formerly known as the Kasper Brothers, recently joined The Diamond Mine on WWE NXT on the latest episode. It is being reported by the Wrest[...] Sep 11 - The Creed Brothers: Brutus Creed and Julius Creed, who were formerly known as the Kasper Brothers, recently joined The Diamond Mine on WWE NXT on the latest episode. It is being reported by the Wrest[...]

WWE Reportedly Pulled Segment Involving Kevin Owens From Friday's SmackDown

We reported earlier, Zelina Vega and Carmella were scheduled to team up against Liv Morgan and Toni Storm on Friday's SmackDown at Madison Square Garden, however, due to time constraints, the match wa[...] Sep 11 - We reported earlier, Zelina Vega and Carmella were scheduled to team up against Liv Morgan and Toni Storm on Friday's SmackDown at Madison Square Garden, however, due to time constraints, the match wa[...]

AEW All Out Achieves More Google Searches Than WWE SummerSlam

It was previously reported that AEW All Out is now not only the most watched AEW pay-pre-view event that they have ever produced, as well as the most watched non-WWE wrestling PPV since 1999. It's al[...] Sep 11 - It was previously reported that AEW All Out is now not only the most watched AEW pay-pre-view event that they have ever produced, as well as the most watched non-WWE wrestling PPV since 1999. It's al[...]

WWE RAW Superstar Gets Married

WWE RAW Superstar Doudrop has just got married. She revealed the news on her Twitter this morning having been engaged since November of 2019. She posted a few photos from the wedding, including of he[...] Sep 11 - WWE RAW Superstar Doudrop has just got married. She revealed the news on her Twitter this morning having been engaged since November of 2019. She posted a few photos from the wedding, including of he[...]

Big Plans For Next Thunder Rosa / Britt Baker Match Reportedly Planned

Earlier this year, AEW held one of their most critically acclaimed matches in their history when Thunder Rosa defeated Britt Baker in a Lights Out Match. Later on in their feud, Britt Baker claimed th[...] Sep 11 - Earlier this year, AEW held one of their most critically acclaimed matches in their history when Thunder Rosa defeated Britt Baker in a Lights Out Match. Later on in their feud, Britt Baker claimed th[...]

WWE's University of Central Florida Signing Gets New Ring Name, Coming Soon?

Earlier this year, WWE signed former University of Central Florida football player Parker Boudreaux to a developmental contract. Matt Riddle was on Twitter making jokes about how Boudreaux resembles B[...] Sep 11 - Earlier this year, WWE signed former University of Central Florida football player Parker Boudreaux to a developmental contract. Matt Riddle was on Twitter making jokes about how Boudreaux resembles B[...]