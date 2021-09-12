WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Damian Priest Talks Relationship With Vince McMahon, NXT and More
Posted By: Joe West on Sep 12, 2021
Damian Priest was recently a guest on the Fightful podcast, where he expressed his appreciation for WWE NXT.
“NXT, I don’t even know how to put into words how much it means to me and to a lot of us. You learn how to grow and be a star there. I, obviously working hand and hand with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and the rest of the coaching staff, it’s awesome. But I like going back, and yes, if I’ve learned something and I can help somebody, I’m all for it. I’ll be honest, it’s also a little selfish too. I go back so I can watch Shawn and Triple H do their thing so I can learn more. I just stand behind them, listen, learn, and watch them how they produce the show. I figure if they can help me understand their side of things to make my performance better, sure, why not?”
Priest was asked about his interactions with the Chairman of WWE, Vince McMahon.
“Positive to be honest. He knows what he wants for his show. He knows what he wants out of you. He’s been honest with me. He’ll tell me, ‘I need more of this, or I need more of that, or less of this.’ But, it’s always positive and he’ll explain to me why. So it’s like, ‘Oh, I get it.’ He has a way of speaking to people that if you don’t get it after he talks to you, you shouldn’t be here. So my interactions with him have been very positive. He seems like he likes me, so that’s a good thing.”
The star also stated that he does factually own a bow and arrow.
“I own a couple. I actually shoot them in my backyard all the time. I set up this board on a tree. Every once in a while, I’ll go out there and have a little fun. I’m a big fan of archery. I like the idea of it which is why the whole Archery of Infamy came. It’s the idea of something that has stood the test of time. From the beginning of time, the one weapon that’s always been used to hunt, to defend yourself, just anything like that, it’s been a bow and arrow. Anything post apocalyptic that you see, whether it’s a movie or a book, there’s always some type of archery involved. So to me, it’s basically what I want my name to represent, something that stands the test of time and lives forever.”