Damian Priest Talks Relationship With Vince McMahon, NXT and More

Damian Priest was recently a guest on the Fightful podcast, where he expressed his appreciation for WWE NXT.

“NXT, I don’t even know how to put into words how much it means to me and to a lot of us. You learn how to grow and be a star there. I, obviously working hand and hand with Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and the rest of the coaching staff, it’s awesome. But I like going back, and yes, if I’ve learned something and I can help somebody, I’m all for it. I’ll be honest, it’s also a little selfish too. I go back so I can watch Shawn and Triple H do their thing so I can learn more. I just stand behind them, listen, learn, and watch them how they produce the show. I figure if they can help me understand their side of things to make my performance better, sure, why not?”

Priest was asked about his interactions with the Chairman of WWE, Vince McMahon.

“Positive to be honest. He knows what he wants for his show. He knows what he wants out of you. He’s been honest with me. He’ll tell me, ‘I need more of this, or I need more of that, or less of this.’ But, it’s always positive and he’ll explain to me why. So it’s like, ‘Oh, I get it.’ He has a way of speaking to people that if you don’t get it after he talks to you, you shouldn’t be here. So my interactions with him have been very positive. He seems like he likes me, so that’s a good thing.”

The star also stated that he does factually own a bow and arrow.