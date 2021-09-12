Kenny King Reveals He Was Asked To Be In WWE's Hurt Business

Kenny King is a top star in Ring of Honor, having held the ROH Television Championship two-times, as well as currently holding the ROH Tag-Team Championships with his partner Dragon Lee.

However, King has a bit of a history with WWE. He was part of Tough Enough back in 2002, and according to an interview he recently had with Inside The Ropes, he was originally slated to be part of The Hurt Business.

“I used get a phone call like that, like once a month with The Hurt Business.”

“‘What are you doing?’ ‘I’m still under contract.’ If Vince wants to come buy me out my contract, I’d be there in a minute.’ But look, I’ve always known that Bobby Lashley was World Championship material. His work in the last year and a half has been out of this world. I was one of the people that turned my TV off when I saw him bending over, pointing at his ass because he’s just not a bend over. He is an absolute. He’s an animal, he’s a walking tank. He can fight you, beat you up for real. So there’s not too many guys in pro wrestling that you would be like, ‘realistically, even if I didn’t want to let him win, I couldn’t do anything about it.’”

“So that is it’s a no brainer in the sense that, when you look at Bobby Lashley, that’s the WWE Champion, you know? So we just had a little out in three of us, and we were just sitting there talking about how, you know, just the chemistry was just so natural and it works so well. And there were just so many places that, you know, we can all cover some of the different areas with three of us, and with our characters, and with our wrestling. And it just covered everything. We talked about it quite often, with with contractual obligations and things, politics and all the b******t. It is what it is. We never rule it out. Because the three of us together would– it’s always going to be money. It will always be money, it was always money. So you never know what might happen in the future.”