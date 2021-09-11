10 Potential Bryan Danielson Rematches In AEW

* Win $50 Pro Wrestling Tees Gift Card *

AEW have signed Bryan Danielson is a statement that is factual in 2021. It's a crazy wrestling world we're living in. Just like CM Punk mere weeks before him, everyone knew Bryan Danielson was coming to All Elite Wrestling, but you still couldn't believe it until you saw him actually arrive at All Out. But now he is a part of the AEW roster, we can start dreaming about the match ups we might be seeing in the near future. Just like we did with CM Punk, we're going to start with rematches and if you're all patient, I'll have the first time dream match list for you very soon. (CM Punk's one is here)

The thing is, Bryan Danielson could have a lot of rematches in AEW. Over his time as a professional wrestler, he has locked up with almost everybody of note either in WWE or before that when he was the best wrestler on the independent scene. So, we start with a quick run down of every rematch that didn't make my top 10. And there are some really good matches in here so I fully expect you to have some of these in your own lists. After that, we'll head straight into the top 10. So we could see a rematch with

⦁ Paul Wight: 53 Matches (Danielson: 27 Wins - 1 Draw - Wight: 25 Wins) 4 matches as a team

⦁ Mark Henry: 20 Matches (Danielson: 15 Wins - Henry: 5 Wins) 4 matches as a team

⦁ Colt Cabana: 12 Matches (Danielson: 5 - 3 Draws - Cabana: 4) 1 match as a team

⦁ Miro: 8 Matches (Danielson: 6 - 1 - Miro: 1)

⦁ Jake Hager: 6 Matches (Danielson: 5 - Hager: 1)

⦁ Jack Evans: 5 Matches (4 - 1) 1 match as a team

⦁ Trent?: 3 Matches (3 - 0)

⦁ Chris Jericho: 3 Matches (1 - 2) 6 matches as a team

⦁ Eddie Kingston: 3 Matches (3 - 0)

⦁ Andrade El Idolo: 2 Matches (2 - 0) 1 match as a team

⦁ Malakai Black: 1 Match (1 - 0)

⦁ Alex Reynolds: 1 Match (1 - 0)

⦁ Billy Gunn: 1 Match (1 - 0)

⦁ Frankie Kazarian: 1 Match (0 - 1) 1 match as a team

⦁ QT Marshall: 1 Match (1 - 0)

10. Adam Cole

1 Match (0 - 1)

This one comes in at number ten because it seems the likely direction AEW are heading with both men debuting within minutes of each other and interacting whilst Danielson appears to be angling for Kenny Omega. Their previous match was never planned to happen as it came about when all of the regular Smackdown superstars were stuck on a runway in Saudi Arabia. Cole and Danielson headlined that show with an NXT title match that was given 20 minutes and earned critical acclaim. Imagine what they could cook up in AEW with Cole acting as a buffer between Danielson and Omega and time to build a story.

9. Matt Sydal

2 Matches (2 - 0) 2 matches as a team

I said it before in the CM Punk list, Matt Sydal has become a measuring stick in AEW with plenty of talent having their first great match on Dark or Elevation with Sydal. However, in this match, Sydal would be the perfect opponent to help showcase what a Bryan Danielson with no constraints can do. Sydal vs Danielson would elevate both performers.

8. Christopher Daniels

5 Matches (6 - 3 - 4) 14 matches as a team.

We haven't seen Christopher Daniels for a long time on AEW programming, and perhaps we won't see him again. But maybe, just maybe, the arrival of The American Dragon could peak the interest of his former tag team partner, Curry Man. Daniels and Danielson are former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions and if Daniels is to come back, a reunion or feud with the new signing could well be on the cards.

7. Christian Cage

9 Matches (6 - 1 - 2) 7 matches as a team

Christian Cage has had a string of fantastic matches since he joined AEW and is coming off the back of another great with Kenny Omega. While it seems that Danielson and Cage have formed an alliance of sorts currently, both men vying for a match with Omega could see them have to cross paths sooner rather than later and I can see no reason why this match wouldn't be as good as any match we could see in AEW this year.

6. Cody Rhodes

46 Matches (36 - 10) 9 matches as a team

Cody is back at AEW Grand Slam on September 22nd and boy, what a different company he's walking back into. Since Cody was destroyed by Malakai Black to the point he almost retired, CM Punk, Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson have all become members of the full time roster. Cody must have his eye on all of them as potential opponents and Danielson would make a fantastic opponent for the son of a son of a plumber.

5. PAC

2 Matches (2 - 0)

The last time that PAC and Bryan Danielson locked up was in a leisure centre in Sittingbourne, England in 2009 and that is an absolute travesty. These are two of the greatest performers of their generation who are capable of headlining any card around the world and they deserve to do it on American TV/PPV immediately. This match would be insane.

4. Young Bucks

1 Match (0 - 1)

Who doesn't want to wrestle the greatest tag team in the world currently, potentially the greatest tag team of all time? Not Bryan Danielson, that's for sure. He made it clear that he wanted to wrestle against the Young Bucks in his post All Out media interviews and no matter who his partner could be, this match is something AEW has to do. Their previous encounter came in PWG when Danielson teamed with Roderick Strong in a losing effort all the way back in 2009. The Bucks have talked about this match before (see below) and the crowd turned on a babyface Young Bucks whereas they're already heels now and it would seem there's enough in that story for a feud there. The Young Bucks and Danielson were great back then, they're all time great now and I can't even begin to imagine how amazing this match could be if the fourth man was someone like CM Punk.

3. Jon Moxley

82 Matches (71 - 11) 7 matches as a team

These two men have wrestled 82 times and of those 82 matches, Bryan Danielson has only wrestled Jon Moxley thrice. The rest, against Dean Ambrose, mostly came in trios matches with Team Hell No + 1 other beating The Shield on a house show. Bryan Danielson with his persona vs Jon Moxley with his persona would be an epic match and it could come sooner rather than later with a lot of people suggesting Mox is turning heel soon. Time will tell on that one but we know the match would be a classic.

2. CM Punk

51 Matches (10 - 4 - 37) 22 matches as a team

We need to get a Punk and Danielson tag team. That has been teased by both men and the potential with those two locking horns with all of the tag teams AEW has to offer is mouthwatering. However, before we get that team, we need at least one last Punk vs Bryan match because that's just a licence to print money. Two of the most popular wrestlers of the last two decades going one on one would be something that would have potential to be the most anticipated match of all time... that is if the guy at number one didn't exist.

1. Kenny Omega

3 Matches (2 - 1 - 0)

I really don't need to write anything here other than Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson. Or maybe Bryan Danielson vs. Kenny Omega. What more do you need? This is two of the most critically acclaimed and successful wrestlers of our generation and we are going to get it. This is Hogan vs. Flair. This is Rock vs. Austin. This is Hart vs. Michaels. And AEW are delivering it. I can't wait to see this match. And the rematch. And any subsequent rematches after that because this is impossible to not be a 5 star + classic every single time.

Well, that's my list, but who would make your top ten? So many great options and not a wrong answer here because it's Bryan F-ing Danielson. Let me know your lists in the comments or on twitter @0r4n93_C4551dy and keep your eyes peeled for our 10 Bryan Danielson First Time Dream Matches list coming soon. Enjoy the rest of your weekend everyone!