Jonathan Coachman Reveals Being Punished For Not Attending Tribute to the Troops

Jonathan Coachman's original WWE run lasted from 1999 all the way to 2008, with the former interviewer eventually becoming Vince McMahon's right-hand man on television and eventually transitioning into the General Manager of Monday Night RAW.

When WWE started doing their Tribute to the Troops events, talent were told they didn't have to go overseas if they didn't want to... but Coach revealed in a Q&A session on AdFreeShows Patreon that this wasn't as true as it seemed.

"This is a story that I've never told. I actually did do it [stand up to Vince and say no] and I'm still a little pissed about it, to be honest with you. So here's what happened. Back in 2004/2005, the years are blurry, but that's when we were doing our shows in Afghanistan and it was supposed to be that if you didn't want to go you didn't have to. Supposed to be completely up to you because we're going into a war zone and they couldn't make you do it. That's what was told to us."

So my first child was about to be born six months after that, so my wife at the time, she, and rightfully so, didn't want me going to the middle of a war zone. So I told the people who were setting it up at WWE, I said, ‘Listen, I'm not going.’ At that point, I had never said no to Vince once in my career, not for anything. So they thought I was joking. Well, to travel to Afghanistan you had to put your name on a list with the Pentagon and all the military and all that, you know, to get clearance, and so I showed up to the building the day that we were supposed to leave in Charleston, South Carolina, and they came out and asked for my bags. I said, ‘I told you I wasn't going.’ They said, ‘I thought you were kidding.’ I said, ‘I'm not kidding about that.’ So I thought it was cool. At the last minute, they were able to get someone because you can only take 18 people. That's why it was so important, you can only take 18, and 12 crew guys, 30 people total."

"So the next week, I was down doing commentary and there's always been a culture of, I don't want to use the word hazing because I didn't get hazed. That wasn't this," he began. "Punishment, perhaps? But when the show was over, one of the referees, I can't remember who it was, Undertaker was ending the show, and he came over and said, ‘You need to go hit The Undertaker from behind.’ I said, ‘Why?’ He was just like, ‘That's just what they're telling me.’ So basically as punishment for not going to Afghanistan, I got beat up by the Undertaker. Then they hit Batista’s music and he came down and he finished the job. As I'm getting my ass kicked, I'm thinking, ‘Is this really worth it?’ I've done everything I could possibly do and I'm still getting my ass handed to me because I refuse to go to a warzone... for the second time! I went the year before. So it's not like I said no. I mean, it was just crazy."

"But the one thing about Vince that I have taken as a positive is that he has this incredible ability to forget what just happened the week before. So you can be in a knockdown drag-out screaming fight with him, that a lot of people have done, and then you think, ‘Oh my goodness, my job’s on the line or they're not gonna keep me or they're gonna fire me,’ whatever the case might be. Then you see him the next week and he’s like, ‘Hey pal, how you doing?’ That's kind of how he is."