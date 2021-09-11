Fuego Del Sol Speaks About KJ Orso's WWE Appearance

* Win $50 Pro Wrestling Tees Gift Card *

The name KJ Orso might ring a bell to some fans, but others maybe not.

He was an enhancement talent in WWE back in January 2020, who wrestled a match against Erick Rowan.

Current AEW star Fuego Del Sol bares a striking resemblance to this man, but he has stated in an interview with AEW Restricted that they're "just friends" who he actually helped get a spot back in the day.

"They came to Oklahoma City, I had done extra work for them before. I don't know if that was me, per say, I think that was a buddy of mine that I had. He got that opportunity, but it was really just right place and right time for him. I remember that day being something of, they needed somebody, and my reputation of being that nice guy, not only a nice guy but a guy who listens and is coachable. I remember that day fondly. They had KJ Orso constantly practice running up the ramp over and over because they needed this visual of the cage squirting red stuff in the face. No masked guy could do it at the time. He did it, it was a good payday, and it went from there."

Del Sol was asked if Orso shared any of the money with him, and said this: