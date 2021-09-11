WWE Reportedly Pulled Segment Involving Kevin Owens From Friday's SmackDown

* Win $50 Pro Wrestling Tees Gift Card *

We reported earlier, Zelina Vega and Carmella were scheduled to team up against Liv Morgan and Toni Storm on Friday's SmackDown at Madison Square Garden, however, due to time constraints, the match was nixed.

Fightful reports that there was also a segment planned between Kevin Owens and Happy Corbin but that got pulled in the hours before the broadcast.

Corbin worked an angle with The Demon, Finn Balor after SmackDown went off-air but Owens was never used.

As you can imagine some fans are speculating the segment was pulled amid rumors that Owens will depart WWE when his contract expires at the end of January 2022.