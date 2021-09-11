WWE RAW Superstar Gets Married

She revealed the news on her Twitter this morning having been engaged since November of 2019. She posted a few photos from the wedding, including of her dog.

Mark Henry Reveals Why He Left WWE For AEW

Mark Henry was recently a guest on Chris Jericho's Talk is Jericho podcast, where he spoke about what made him decide to leave the WWE and join All El[...] Sep 11 - Mark Henry was recently a guest on Chris Jericho's Talk is Jericho podcast, where he spoke about what made him decide to leave the WWE and join All El[...]

Mojo Rawley Praises AEW's Latest Acquisitions

Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley recently sat down with Wrestling Inc and discussed the new high profile stars that have signed with All Elite Wrestli[...] Sep 11 - Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley recently sat down with Wrestling Inc and discussed the new high profile stars that have signed with All Elite Wrestli[...]

Jonathan Coachman Reveals Being Punished For Not Attending Tribute to the Troops

Jonathan Coachman's original WWE run lasted from 1999 all the way to 2008, with the former interviewer eventually becoming Vince McMahon's right-hand [...] Sep 11 - Jonathan Coachman's original WWE run lasted from 1999 all the way to 2008, with the former interviewer eventually becoming Vince McMahon's right-hand [...]

Fuego Del Sol Speaks About KJ Orso's WWE Appearance

The name KJ Orso might ring a bell to some fans, but others maybe not. He was an enhancement talent in WWE back in January 2020, who wrestled a match[...] Sep 11 - The name KJ Orso might ring a bell to some fans, but others maybe not. He was an enhancement talent in WWE back in January 2020, who wrestled a match[...]

Tag Team Match Seemingly Confirmed For AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam In NYC

During today's AEW Dark tapings at Universal Studios in Florida, Eddie Kingston issued a challenge for the upcoming AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam in New Yo[...] Sep 11 - During today's AEW Dark tapings at Universal Studios in Florida, Eddie Kingston issued a challenge for the upcoming AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam in New Yo[...]

WWE Reportedly Have High Expectations For NXT's Julius Creed

The Creed Brothers: Brutus Creed and Julius Creed, who were formerly known as the Kasper Brothers, recently joined The Diamond Mine on WWE NXT on the [...] Sep 11 - The Creed Brothers: Brutus Creed and Julius Creed, who were formerly known as the Kasper Brothers, recently joined The Diamond Mine on WWE NXT on the [...]

WWE Reportedly Pulled Segment Involving Kevin Owens From Friday's SmackDown

We reported earlier, Zelina Vega and Carmella were scheduled to team up against Liv Morgan and Toni Storm on Friday's SmackDown at Madison Square Gard[...] Sep 11 - We reported earlier, Zelina Vega and Carmella were scheduled to team up against Liv Morgan and Toni Storm on Friday's SmackDown at Madison Square Gard[...]

AEW All Out Achieves More Google Searches Than WWE SummerSlam

It was previously reported that AEW All Out is now not only the most watched AEW pay-pre-view event that they have ever produced, as well as the most [...] Sep 11 - It was previously reported that AEW All Out is now not only the most watched AEW pay-pre-view event that they have ever produced, as well as the most [...]

WWE RAW Superstar Gets Married

WWE RAW Superstar Doudrop has just got married. She revealed the news on her Twitter this morning having been engaged since November of 2019. She pos[...] Sep 11 - WWE RAW Superstar Doudrop has just got married. She revealed the news on her Twitter this morning having been engaged since November of 2019. She pos[...]

Big Plans For Next Thunder Rosa / Britt Baker Match Reportedly Planned

Earlier this year, AEW held one of their most critically acclaimed matches in their history when Thunder Rosa defeated Britt Baker in a Lights Out Mat[...] Sep 11 - Earlier this year, AEW held one of their most critically acclaimed matches in their history when Thunder Rosa defeated Britt Baker in a Lights Out Mat[...]

WWE's University of Central Florida Signing Gets New Ring Name, Coming Soon?

Earlier this year, WWE signed former University of Central Florida football player Parker Boudreaux to a developmental contract. Matt Riddle was on Tw[...] Sep 11 - Earlier this year, WWE signed former University of Central Florida football player Parker Boudreaux to a developmental contract. Matt Riddle was on Tw[...]

ON THIS DAY: TNA Unbreakable 2005

On this day in 2005, TNA Unbreakable aired and became one of the most famous TNA events in their history due to the critically acclaimed main event th[...] Sep 11 - On this day in 2005, TNA Unbreakable aired and became one of the most famous TNA events in their history due to the critically acclaimed main event th[...]

AEW All Out 2021 Reportedly Highest Grossing Non-WWE PPV Since 1999

AEW All Out 2021 which took place on September 5 has broken a 22-year-old pay-per-view record. Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting the event p[...] Sep 11 - AEW All Out 2021 which took place on September 5 has broken a 22-year-old pay-per-view record. Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting the event p[...]

FIRST LOOK: AEW Dark Tapings at Universal Studios - Soundstage 19

AEW will be taping their first episodes of DARK at Universal Studios on Soundstage 19 in Orlando, Florida today. The company is reportedly taping fou[...] Sep 11 - AEW will be taping their first episodes of DARK at Universal Studios on Soundstage 19 in Orlando, Florida today. The company is reportedly taping fou[...]

WNS Podcast Celebrates 500 Episodes

The official WrestlingNewsSource.com podcast, WNS Podcast recently celebrated 10 years of broadcasting and now we are pleased to bring you our 500th e[...] Sep 11 - The official WrestlingNewsSource.com podcast, WNS Podcast recently celebrated 10 years of broadcasting and now we are pleased to bring you our 500th e[...]

Friday's WWE Super SmackDown At MSG Was Reportedly 'Highest Grossing' Ever

As reported last night, Michael Cole announced a sold-out crowd of 14,425 fans in attendance for last night’s Madison Square Garden return. It [...] Sep 11 - As reported last night, Michael Cole announced a sold-out crowd of 14,425 fans in attendance for last night’s Madison Square Garden return. It [...]

Rumored Location For AEW Full Gear 2021

As previously reported, AEW Full Gear 2021 pay-per-view event was set to place on November 6, 2021 from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri. Ho[...] Sep 11 - As previously reported, AEW Full Gear 2021 pay-per-view event was set to place on November 6, 2021 from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri. Ho[...]

FOX Reported Tired To Help WWE Sign CM Punk

It was recently reported FOX was not happy about WWE not securing CM Punk's return to the company, instead, he signed with All Elite Wrestling. Punk [...] Sep 11 - It was recently reported FOX was not happy about WWE not securing CM Punk's return to the company, instead, he signed with All Elite Wrestling. Punk [...]

Ryback Teasing A Return To Pro Wrestling?

Former WWE Superstar Ryback has hinted on his Twitter at making a return to the pro wrestling very soon. He tweeted: "You’re not the most famo[...] Sep 11 - Former WWE Superstar Ryback has hinted on his Twitter at making a return to the pro wrestling very soon. He tweeted: "You’re not the most famo[...]

New WWE Ring Names Revealed In Trademark Filings

Trademark filings made by WWE with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) recently have revealed a number of new ring names which the[...] Sep 11 - Trademark filings made by WWE with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) recently have revealed a number of new ring names which the[...]

New Ring Name and Look Revealed For Rick Steiner’s Son In WWE NXT

Rick Steiner’s son and Scott Steiner’s nephew signed a deal with WWE in February 2021 after spending a little time in the NFL. It now app[...] Sep 11 - Rick Steiner’s son and Scott Steiner’s nephew signed a deal with WWE in February 2021 after spending a little time in the NFL. It now app[...]

Tony Khan Says The TV Industry’s Interest In Wrestling Is At An All-Time High

During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio AEW President Tony Khan revealed the television industry has a lot more interest in pro-wrestling tha[...] Sep 11 - During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio AEW President Tony Khan revealed the television industry has a lot more interest in pro-wrestling tha[...]

Vince McMahon Returned To Run Friday's WWE SmackDown, Nick Khan Backstage

Vince McMahon was back and in charge for Friday's WWE SmackDown at Madison Square Garden. McMahon missed this week’s episode of RAW, some specul[...] Sep 11 - Vince McMahon was back and in charge for Friday's WWE SmackDown at Madison Square Garden. McMahon missed this week’s episode of RAW, some specul[...]

Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman In Talks With IMPACT Wrestling

Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman is reportedly in talks with IMPACT Wrestling. Dave Meltzer revealed in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observ[...] Sep 11 - Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman is reportedly in talks with IMPACT Wrestling. Dave Meltzer revealed in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observ[...]