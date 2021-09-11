*
WWE's University of Central Florida Signing Gets New Ring Name, Coming Soon?
Posted By: Joe West on Sep 11, 2021
Earlier this year, WWE signed former University of Central Florida football player Parker Boudreaux to a developmental contract. Matt Riddle was on Twitter making jokes about how Boudreaux resembles Brock Lesnar, and the fans joined in as well.
Well, now it seems that Boudreaux is on his way to WWE, with a new ring name: Gunnar Harland.
Below is the Instagram post announcing this.
