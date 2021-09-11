ON THIS DAY: TNA Unbreakable 2005

The match can be watched in it's entirety here:

On this day in 2005, TNA Unbreakable aired and became one of the most famous TNA events in their history due to the critically acclaimed main event three-way-dance between Samoa Joe, AJ Styles and Christopher Daniels.

» More News From This Feed

Mark Henry Reveals Why He Left WWE For AEW

Mark Henry was recently a guest on Chris Jericho's Talk is Jericho podcast, where he spoke about what made him decide to leave the WWE and join All Elite Wrestling. "When I retired, I thought I was[...] Sep 11 - Mark Henry was recently a guest on Chris Jericho's Talk is Jericho podcast, where he spoke about what made him decide to leave the WWE and join All Elite Wrestling. "When I retired, I thought I was[...]

Mojo Rawley Praises AEW's Latest Acquisitions

Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley recently sat down with Wrestling Inc and discussed the new high profile stars that have signed with All Elite Wrestling. "The talent they’re getting over ther[...] Sep 11 - Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley recently sat down with Wrestling Inc and discussed the new high profile stars that have signed with All Elite Wrestling. "The talent they’re getting over ther[...]

Jonathan Coachman Reveals Being Punished For Not Attending Tribute to the Troops

Jonathan Coachman's original WWE run lasted from 1999 all the way to 2008, with the former interviewer eventually becoming Vince McMahon's right-hand man on television and eventually transitioning int[...] Sep 11 - Jonathan Coachman's original WWE run lasted from 1999 all the way to 2008, with the former interviewer eventually becoming Vince McMahon's right-hand man on television and eventually transitioning int[...]

Fuego Del Sol Speaks About KJ Orso's WWE Appearance

The name KJ Orso might ring a bell to some fans, but others maybe not. He was an enhancement talent in WWE back in January 2020, who wrestled a match against Erick Rowan. Current AEW star Fuego Del [...] Sep 11 - The name KJ Orso might ring a bell to some fans, but others maybe not. He was an enhancement talent in WWE back in January 2020, who wrestled a match against Erick Rowan. Current AEW star Fuego Del [...]

Tag Team Match Seemingly Confirmed For AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam In NYC

During today's AEW Dark tapings at Universal Studios in Florida, Eddie Kingston issued a challenge for the upcoming AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam in New York City on September 22, 2021. Kingson challenged[...] Sep 11 - During today's AEW Dark tapings at Universal Studios in Florida, Eddie Kingston issued a challenge for the upcoming AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam in New York City on September 22, 2021. Kingson challenged[...]

WWE Reportedly Have High Expectations For NXT's Julius Creed

The Creed Brothers: Brutus Creed and Julius Creed, who were formerly known as the Kasper Brothers, recently joined The Diamond Mine on WWE NXT on the latest episode. It is being reported by the Wrest[...] Sep 11 - The Creed Brothers: Brutus Creed and Julius Creed, who were formerly known as the Kasper Brothers, recently joined The Diamond Mine on WWE NXT on the latest episode. It is being reported by the Wrest[...]

WWE Reportedly Pulled Segment Involving Kevin Owens From Friday's SmackDown

We reported earlier, Zelina Vega and Carmella were scheduled to team up against Liv Morgan and Toni Storm on Friday's SmackDown at Madison Square Garden, however, due to time constraints, the match wa[...] Sep 11 - We reported earlier, Zelina Vega and Carmella were scheduled to team up against Liv Morgan and Toni Storm on Friday's SmackDown at Madison Square Garden, however, due to time constraints, the match wa[...]

AEW All Out Achieves More Google Searches Than WWE SummerSlam

It was previously reported that AEW All Out is now not only the most watched AEW pay-pre-view event that they have ever produced, as well as the most watched non-WWE wrestling PPV since 1999. It's al[...] Sep 11 - It was previously reported that AEW All Out is now not only the most watched AEW pay-pre-view event that they have ever produced, as well as the most watched non-WWE wrestling PPV since 1999. It's al[...]

WWE RAW Superstar Gets Married

WWE RAW Superstar Doudrop has just got married. She revealed the news on her Twitter this morning having been engaged since November of 2019. She posted a few photos from the wedding, including of he[...] Sep 11 - WWE RAW Superstar Doudrop has just got married. She revealed the news on her Twitter this morning having been engaged since November of 2019. She posted a few photos from the wedding, including of he[...]

Big Plans For Next Thunder Rosa / Britt Baker Match Reportedly Planned

Earlier this year, AEW held one of their most critically acclaimed matches in their history when Thunder Rosa defeated Britt Baker in a Lights Out Match. Later on in their feud, Britt Baker claimed th[...] Sep 11 - Earlier this year, AEW held one of their most critically acclaimed matches in their history when Thunder Rosa defeated Britt Baker in a Lights Out Match. Later on in their feud, Britt Baker claimed th[...]

WWE's University of Central Florida Signing Gets New Ring Name, Coming Soon?

Earlier this year, WWE signed former University of Central Florida football player Parker Boudreaux to a developmental contract. Matt Riddle was on Twitter making jokes about how Boudreaux resembles B[...] Sep 11 - Earlier this year, WWE signed former University of Central Florida football player Parker Boudreaux to a developmental contract. Matt Riddle was on Twitter making jokes about how Boudreaux resembles B[...]

ON THIS DAY: TNA Unbreakable 2005

On this day in 2005, TNA Unbreakable aired and became one of the most famous TNA events in their history due to the critically acclaimed main event three-way-dance between Samoa Joe, AJ Styles and Chr[...] Sep 11 - On this day in 2005, TNA Unbreakable aired and became one of the most famous TNA events in their history due to the critically acclaimed main event three-way-dance between Samoa Joe, AJ Styles and Chr[...]

AEW All Out 2021 Reportedly Highest Grossing Non-WWE PPV Since 1999

AEW All Out 2021 which took place on September 5 has broken a 22-year-old pay-per-view record. Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting the event pulled in the largest pay-per-view buy rate for a n[...] Sep 11 - AEW All Out 2021 which took place on September 5 has broken a 22-year-old pay-per-view record. Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting the event pulled in the largest pay-per-view buy rate for a n[...]

FIRST LOOK: AEW Dark Tapings at Universal Studios - Soundstage 19

AEW will be taping their first episodes of DARK at Universal Studios on Soundstage 19 in Orlando, Florida today. The company is reportedly taping four episodes and plans to do the same monthly going [...] Sep 11 - AEW will be taping their first episodes of DARK at Universal Studios on Soundstage 19 in Orlando, Florida today. The company is reportedly taping four episodes and plans to do the same monthly going [...]

WNS Podcast Celebrates 500 Episodes

The official WrestlingNewsSource.com podcast, WNS Podcast recently celebrated 10 years of broadcasting and now we are pleased to bring you our 500th episode. Thank you from Daniel and Tyler f[...] Sep 11 - The official WrestlingNewsSource.com podcast, WNS Podcast recently celebrated 10 years of broadcasting and now we are pleased to bring you our 500th episode. Thank you from Daniel and Tyler f[...]

Friday's WWE Super SmackDown At MSG Was Reportedly 'Highest Grossing' Ever

As reported last night, Michael Cole announced a sold-out crowd of 14,425 fans in attendance for last night’s Madison Square Garden return. It is being reported that the show at MSG produced th[...] Sep 11 - As reported last night, Michael Cole announced a sold-out crowd of 14,425 fans in attendance for last night’s Madison Square Garden return. It is being reported that the show at MSG produced th[...]

Rumored Location For AEW Full Gear 2021

As previously reported, AEW Full Gear 2021 pay-per-view event was set to place on November 6, 2021 from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri. However, the company was forced to move the event to[...] Sep 11 - As previously reported, AEW Full Gear 2021 pay-per-view event was set to place on November 6, 2021 from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri. However, the company was forced to move the event to[...]

FOX Reported Tired To Help WWE Sign CM Punk

It was recently reported FOX was not happy about WWE not securing CM Punk's return to the company, instead, he signed with All Elite Wrestling. Punk and FOX had a very good relationship, it was they [...] Sep 11 - It was recently reported FOX was not happy about WWE not securing CM Punk's return to the company, instead, he signed with All Elite Wrestling. Punk and FOX had a very good relationship, it was they [...]

Ryback Teasing A Return To Pro Wrestling?

Former WWE Superstar Ryback has hinted on his Twitter at making a return to the pro wrestling very soon. He tweeted: "You’re not the most famous pro wrestler on Tik Tok without a match in 3 ye[...] Sep 11 - Former WWE Superstar Ryback has hinted on his Twitter at making a return to the pro wrestling very soon. He tweeted: "You’re not the most famous pro wrestler on Tik Tok without a match in 3 ye[...]

New WWE Ring Names Revealed In Trademark Filings

Trademark filings made by WWE with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) recently have revealed a number of new ring names which the company intends to use for talent on their NXT br[...] Sep 11 - Trademark filings made by WWE with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) recently have revealed a number of new ring names which the company intends to use for talent on their NXT br[...]

New Ring Name and Look Revealed For Rick Steiner’s Son In WWE NXT

Rick Steiner’s son and Scott Steiner’s nephew signed a deal with WWE in February 2021 after spending a little time in the NFL. It now appears Bronson Rechsteiner will now be using 'Rex St[...] Sep 11 - Rick Steiner’s son and Scott Steiner’s nephew signed a deal with WWE in February 2021 after spending a little time in the NFL. It now appears Bronson Rechsteiner will now be using 'Rex St[...]

Tony Khan Says The TV Industry’s Interest In Wrestling Is At An All-Time High

During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio AEW President Tony Khan revealed the television industry has a lot more interest in pro-wrestling than recent years. Here is what Khan said: "It real[...] Sep 11 - During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio AEW President Tony Khan revealed the television industry has a lot more interest in pro-wrestling than recent years. Here is what Khan said: "It real[...]

Vince McMahon Returned To Run Friday's WWE SmackDown, Nick Khan Backstage

Vince McMahon was back and in charge for Friday's WWE SmackDown at Madison Square Garden. McMahon missed this week’s episode of RAW, some speculation it was to do with visiting Triple H in hospi[...] Sep 11 - Vince McMahon was back and in charge for Friday's WWE SmackDown at Madison Square Garden. McMahon missed this week’s episode of RAW, some speculation it was to do with visiting Triple H in hospi[...]

Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman In Talks With IMPACT Wrestling

Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman is reportedly in talks with IMPACT Wrestling. Dave Meltzer revealed in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Strowman (Adam Scherr), "is in [...] Sep 11 - Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman is reportedly in talks with IMPACT Wrestling. Dave Meltzer revealed in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Strowman (Adam Scherr), "is in [...]