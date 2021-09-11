FIRST LOOK: AEW Dark Tapings at Universal Studios - Soundstage 19

* Win $50 Pro Wrestling Tees Gift Card *

AEW will be taping their first episodes of DARK at Universal Studios on Soundstage 19 in Orlando, Florida today.

The company is reportedly taping four episodes and plans to do the same monthly going forward. AEW Dark: Elevation will continue to be taped before Dynamite on Wednesday's

Below are some first-look photos of the stage set up for today’s AEW Dark tapings.

The AEW Dark Zone! pic.twitter.com/7Gs10ySkHD — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) September 11, 2021