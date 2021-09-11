Ryback Teasing A Return To Pro Wrestling?

* Win $50 Pro Wrestling Tees Gift Card *

Former WWE Superstar Ryback has hinted on his Twitter at making a return to the pro wrestling very soon.

He tweeted:

"You’re not the most famous pro wrestler on Tik Tok without a match in 3 years for no reason. Your hero is returning soon and you will cheer me because you believe in my actions. #Hungry"

Ryback was released from WWE back in 2016, and he has been highly critical of the company, Vince McMahon and some of the talent there.

The entire WWE Universe was treated to the impressive debut of Ryback on SmackDown - April 6, 2012.