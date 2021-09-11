New WWE Ring Names Revealed In Trademark Filings

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

Which new ring name do you like the most?

The new ring names fired for trademark are:

Trademark filings made by WWE with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) recently have revealed a number of new ring names which the company intends to use for talent on their NXT brand.

» More News From This Feed

ON THIS DAY: TNA Unbreakable 2005

On this day in 2005, TNA Unbreakable aired and became one of the most famous TNA events in their history due to the critically acclaimed main event th[...] Sep 11 - On this day in 2005, TNA Unbreakable aired and became one of the most famous TNA events in their history due to the critically acclaimed main event th[...]

AEW All Out 2021 Reportedly Highest Grossing Non-WWE PPV Since 1999

AEW All Out 2021 which took place on September 5 has broken a 22-year-old pay-per-view record. Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting the event p[...] Sep 11 - AEW All Out 2021 which took place on September 5 has broken a 22-year-old pay-per-view record. Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting the event p[...]

FIRST LOOK: AEW Dark Tapings at Universal Studios - Soundstage 19

AEW will be taping their first episodes of DARK at Universal Studios on Soundstage 19 in Orlando, Florida today. The company is reportedly taping fou[...] Sep 11 - AEW will be taping their first episodes of DARK at Universal Studios on Soundstage 19 in Orlando, Florida today. The company is reportedly taping fou[...]

WNS Podcast Celebrates 500 Episodes

The official WrestlingNewsSource.com podcast, WNS Podcast recently celebrated 10 years of broadcasting and now we are pleased to bring you our 500th e[...] Sep 11 - The official WrestlingNewsSource.com podcast, WNS Podcast recently celebrated 10 years of broadcasting and now we are pleased to bring you our 500th e[...]

Friday's WWE Super SmackDown At MSG Was Reportedly 'Highest Grossing' Ever

As reported last night, Michael Cole announced a sold-out crowd of 14,425 fans in attendance for last night’s Madison Square Garden return. It [...] Sep 11 - As reported last night, Michael Cole announced a sold-out crowd of 14,425 fans in attendance for last night’s Madison Square Garden return. It [...]

Rumored Location For AEW Full Gear 2021

As previously reported, AEW Full Gear 2021 pay-per-view event was set to place on November 6, 2021 from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri. Ho[...] Sep 11 - As previously reported, AEW Full Gear 2021 pay-per-view event was set to place on November 6, 2021 from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri. Ho[...]

FOX Reported Tired To Help WWE Sign CM Punk

It was recently reported FOX was not happy about WWE not securing CM Punk's return to the company, instead, he signed with All Elite Wrestling. Punk [...] Sep 11 - It was recently reported FOX was not happy about WWE not securing CM Punk's return to the company, instead, he signed with All Elite Wrestling. Punk [...]

Ryback Teasing A Return To Pro Wrestling?

Former WWE Superstar Ryback has hinted on his Twitter at making a return to the pro wrestling very soon. He tweeted: "You’re not the most famo[...] Sep 11 - Former WWE Superstar Ryback has hinted on his Twitter at making a return to the pro wrestling very soon. He tweeted: "You’re not the most famo[...]

New WWE Ring Names Revealed In Trademark Filings

Trademark filings made by WWE with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) recently have revealed a number of new ring names which the[...] Sep 11 - Trademark filings made by WWE with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) recently have revealed a number of new ring names which the[...]

New Ring Name and Look Revealed For Rick Steiner’s Son In WWE NXT

Rick Steiner’s son and Scott Steiner’s nephew signed a deal with WWE in February 2021 after spending a little time in the NFL. It now app[...] Sep 11 - Rick Steiner’s son and Scott Steiner’s nephew signed a deal with WWE in February 2021 after spending a little time in the NFL. It now app[...]

Tony Khan Says The TV Industry’s Interest In Wrestling Is At An All-Time High

During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio AEW President Tony Khan revealed the television industry has a lot more interest in pro-wrestling tha[...] Sep 11 - During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio AEW President Tony Khan revealed the television industry has a lot more interest in pro-wrestling tha[...]

Vince McMahon Returned To Run Friday's WWE SmackDown, Nick Khan Backstage

Vince McMahon was back and in charge for Friday's WWE SmackDown at Madison Square Garden. McMahon missed this week’s episode of RAW, some specul[...] Sep 11 - Vince McMahon was back and in charge for Friday's WWE SmackDown at Madison Square Garden. McMahon missed this week’s episode of RAW, some specul[...]

Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman In Talks With IMPACT Wrestling

Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman is reportedly in talks with IMPACT Wrestling. Dave Meltzer revealed in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observ[...] Sep 11 - Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman is reportedly in talks with IMPACT Wrestling. Dave Meltzer revealed in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observ[...]

Women's Match Nixed From Friday's WWE SmackDown

John Pollock is reporting that a SmackDown had a match nixed from the broadcast due to time constraints. Pollock reveals that Zelina Vega and Carmell[...] Sep 11 - John Pollock is reporting that a SmackDown had a match nixed from the broadcast due to time constraints. Pollock reveals that Zelina Vega and Carmell[...]

AEW Rampage Results (September 10th 2021)

AEW had their final show of the week when they aired a pre-taped edition of AEW Rampage tonight from Cincinnati, Ohio and we're heading straight into [...] Sep 10 - AEW had their final show of the week when they aired a pre-taped edition of AEW Rampage tonight from Cincinnati, Ohio and we're heading straight into [...]

John Cena Appears Off-Air After WWE SmackDown At MSG For A Match

Michael Cole announced a sold-out crowd of 14,425 fans in attendance for tonight’s return to MSG. Following the live broadcast on FOX, that sol[...] Sep 10 - Michael Cole announced a sold-out crowd of 14,425 fans in attendance for tonight’s return to MSG. Following the live broadcast on FOX, that sol[...]

WWE Super SmackDown Results (9/10/21) - Madison Square Garden

WWE Super SmackDown Live Results (September 10, 2021): Madison Square Garden, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Opening Video: 20th Annivers[...] Sep 10 - WWE Super SmackDown Live Results (September 10, 2021): Madison Square Garden, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Opening Video: 20th Annivers[...]

The Demon Finn Balor Returns On WWE SmackDown At MSG

Following tonight's main event on Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, Finn Balor's alter-ego 'The Demon' returned to confront WWE Universal Champion Roman [...] Sep 10 - Following tonight's main event on Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, Finn Balor's alter-ego 'The Demon' returned to confront WWE Universal Champion Roman [...]

Edge Taken Out Of MSG In An Ambulance Following Match With Seth Rollins On WWE SmackDown

In a match that could have headlined a pay-per-view, Seth Rollins defeated Edge on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX. The match had a[...] Sep 10 - In a match that could have headlined a pay-per-view, Seth Rollins defeated Edge on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX. The match had a[...]

Bobby Lashley Will Defend His WWE Championship On Monday's WWE RAW

RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton vs. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley may have possibly been nixed from the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view to Monday&r[...] Sep 10 - RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton vs. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley may have possibly been nixed from the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view to Monday&r[...]

NBA Star Trae Young Appears On WWE SmackDown At MSG

NBA star Trae Young of Atlanta Hawks made his return to Madison Square Garden on WWE SmackDown tonight on FOX, b Young, delivered a blow to New York [...] Sep 10 - NBA star Trae Young of Atlanta Hawks made his return to Madison Square Garden on WWE SmackDown tonight on FOX, b Young, delivered a blow to New York [...]

Brock Lesnar Officially Ends His Partnership With Paul Heyman

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns opened this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Reigns asked the fans[...] Sep 10 - WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns opened this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Reigns asked the fans[...]

EC3 Wanted To Form A ‘Horsemen-Esque’ Stable In WWE

During a recent interview with Cageside Seats, Former WWE Superst EC3 revealed that he, FTR and Drake Maverick wanted to form a ‘Horseman-esque&[...] Sep 10 - During a recent interview with Cageside Seats, Former WWE Superst EC3 revealed that he, FTR and Drake Maverick wanted to form a ‘Horseman-esque&[...]

Over 18,000 Tickets Sold For AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

More than 18,000 tickets have been sold for AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam in New York City, according to WrestleTix. The sales were no doubt helped by the[...] Sep 10 - More than 18,000 tickets have been sold for AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam in New York City, according to WrestleTix. The sales were no doubt helped by the[...]