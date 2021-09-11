Tony Khan Says The TV Industry’s Interest In Wrestling Is At An All-Time High

* Win $50 Pro Wrestling Tees Gift Card *

During a recent interview with Busted Open Radio AEW President Tony Khan revealed the television industry has a lot more interest in pro-wrestling than recent years.

Here is what Khan said:

"It really does feel like that level of interest is at an all-time high, and we’re seeing it. There are ways wrestlers can tell, there are ways people in a wrestling company can tell when the product is getting hot, and we’re starting to see them. The men and women are starting to get bothered more in the airport. People are coming up to them more often on the street. You get stopped more in the restaurants. It’s amazing and it’s been happening consistently more often. Certainly since the launch of AEW Dynamite and now recently it’s happening more than ever. There’s a lot of funny stories recently from just fans all over the place. You never know where they’re going to pop up, you never know where you’re going to meet them. And it’s always a good sign for how hot the wrestling business is when the people you see on the street want to stop and talk to you. It’s because AEW is really hot and it was like that when I was a kid. Wrestling was the hottest thing in the late 90’s, and absolutely, right now, in terms of competition on PPV, competition on television, this is the hottest it’s been."