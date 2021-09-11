Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman In Talks With IMPACT Wrestling

* Win $50 Pro Wrestling Tees Gift Card *

Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman is reportedly in talks with IMPACT Wrestling.

Dave Meltzer revealed in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Strowman (Adam Scherr), "is in talks but has not signed but they are in talks with him."

If he does sign he will likely debut for the promotion at the upcoming Bound for Glory pay-per-view event in Las Vegas next month.

Recently, IMPACT Executive Scott D’Amore said during a Twitch clip that IMPACT is currently on the road to "Braun For Glory", which many believe is a teaser to the debut of the former WWE big man.

Titan appears to be Strowman's new ring name.