AEW Rampage Results (September 10th 2021)

AEW had their final show of the week when they aired a pre-taped edition of AEW Rampage tonight from Cincinnati, Ohio and we're heading straight into the action. JR replaces Excalibur on the commentary booth as he joins Tony Schiavione, Taz and Mark Henry.

Andrade El Idolo w/ Chavo Guerrero & Jose defeated PAC via Pinfall (15:41)

We start the show with both men in the ring and a half hour time limit. We're starting off with the hottest match on the card and there's no better way to wake this Englishman up at 3AM on a Friday! Both men struggle for early supremacy with Andrade seeming to have the upper hand at one point but PAC's fast and high flying turns the tide, ending in a Tope Con Hilo to the outside. From that moment it's PAC on top outside the ring and inside but Andrade takes advantage of a slight referee distraction to hit a gorgeous DDT where he leapt over the top rope to hit it on the apron and then followed it up with an even prettier twisting Plancha to the outside. This is the first time Andrade is showing what he can really do in an AEW ring and the crowd are loving it. Andrade hit a brutal double foot stomp as we head to break.

Andrade hits a Split Leg Moonsault as we return and it seems like he's in control but he goes for a move on the top rope but PAC reverses it into Hurricanrana and now the Brit has his opportunity to take advantage. He goes for a Powerbomb to the outside but Andrade holds on to the rope and backflips out of it right into a PAC Superkick. PAC climbs the ropes but Andrade stops him and goes for that double foot stomp but misses and PAC hits his own moonsault. He follows it up with a 450 back in the ring but Andrade grabs the ropes to break the pin just in time. PAC positions Andrade for the Black Arrow but takes too long and Andrade hits a Pele kick before PAC hits two German Suplex's to regain control. He locks on the Brutaliser but Andrade's assistant, Jose, jumps up with a Tazer to distract the referee. The Lucha Brothers run down to deal with him and during the scuffle, Chavo dives in and hits PAC with an iPad to allow Andrade to get the win.

After the match, Jose tells Andrade what Chavo did and Andrade attacks him on the ramp. Andrade seems irritated that Chavo thought he couldn't do it on his own. When Chavo turns around he eats a superkick from the new Tag Team Champions and get rolled into the ring where he gets locked in the Brutaliser for an eternity by the scorned PAC.

Darby Allin & Sting In Ring Interview

Tony Schiavone conducts an interview and he asks Sting about Tully's comments. Darby says Shawn Spears is nothing without Tully and then Sting says that Tully shouldn't talk about riding coattails when he rode Ric Flair's and Arn Anderson's all his career. He calls him out to do it in Cincy. Out comes Tully and his talking distracts the babyfaces as Shawn Spears removes Darby from the ring and lays him out before Sting can react.

Adam Cole/Bryan Danielson Promo

Adam Cole bigs up the Elite and how powerful they are. He says that he trusts the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega with his life. He adds that Christian and Bryan Danielson are special but they can't keep up with Adam Cole.Bryan Danielson immediately follows Cole and he talks about how insecure the Elite seem. He says he's only going after one member of the faction though. He's heard and seen how great Kenny Omega is but he doesn't care who his first match is if Kenny is too scared, he just wants to go and he'll find someone else because everyone in AEW is hungry.

Ruby Soho, Riho & Kris Statlander defeated Britt Baker, Rebel & Jamie Hayter via Pinfall (9:28)

Riho and Britt start us off and Britt seems to get the best of Riho on the mat until Riho hits her with a dropkick. Statlander tags herself in and gets on top of the doctor early but Britt tags out to Rebel who promptly get beaten down as Riho tags in before Jamie Hayter comes in and the same happens to her. It takes Rebel interfering to get Jamie back on top as we go to break. When we come back, Hayter knocks Statlander off the apron but misses Ruby Soho who then gets the tag in as she hits Hayter with a couple of moves to get a close nearfall. She tags out to Statlander but she runs into a Jamie Hayter Backbreaker as the tide turns. Rebel tags in and her and Jamie beat Kris down until she battles out and hits them with a double suplex and Britt has to use a Meteora to break up the pin on Rebel. Kris manages to hit her with a Falcon Arrow and then gets Riho on her shoulders. Rebel dives onto Britt to protect her but Riho hits the double stomp anyway so she runs to the top rope and dives onto Jamie on the outside and Ruby hits the Pele Kick to pin Rebel for the win.

Main Event Mark Henry Interview

The best interview segment in wrestling is next (don't @ me with Moist TV) as Mark Henry hosts Max Caster and Brian Pillman Jr. this week. He asks Caster why he's so antagonistic towards Pillman. He said Brian has people around him telling he's great when he's not. Bowens, topless behind him for no reason and holding a boombox then tells Brian Max is going to win tonight. Pillman is asked for his strategy. He says he's going to out wrestle Max tonight because we know he can talk the talk, but can he walk the walk? Enough talk, time for the main event.

Brian Pillman Jr. defeated Max Caster w/ Anthony Bowens via Pinfall (6:38)

Caster comes out first and his rap is okay, nothing special this week. Pillman Jr. comes straight out and takes Caster down with a double leg takedown and beats him down to start this one as he gets a nice Flyin' Brian chant. Pillman has control until Bowens interferes when he's going for a springboard behind the referee and Caster gets on top. Caster begins to dominate and every time Pillman looks to turn the tables, he gets distracted by Bowens and Caster takes advantage. The crowd remain behind Pillman and eventually he manages to get back into it. He looks like he's going to hit his Elbow Drop for the finish but Bowens interferes. He fights Caster off and Pillman hits Bowens with a Crossbody to take him out but Caster hits him and gets him in the ring to hit the Mic Drop. He misses it and Pillman hits a Springboard Lariat to get the pin.

After the bell, the Acclaimed attack Pillman Jr. but out comes fellow home town hero Jon Moxley to make the save and send the crowd home happy.

AEW didn't seem to pack a lot in tonight and everything got room to breathe in what I think was a very good episode to kick off their post all out cycle. But what did you think? Let me know in the comments or on twitter @0r4n93_C4551dy and I'll see you here next week to do it all over again. Keep an eye out for a special article or two on Bryan Danielson this weekend too. Have a good weekend everyone!