John Cena Appears Off-Air After WWE SmackDown At MSG For A Match

Michael Cole announced a sold-out crowd of 14,425 fans in attendance for tonight’s return to MSG.

Following the live broadcast on FOX, that sold-out crowd got a special treat, with John Cena returning during the dark main event. He had been advertised for weeks.

He joined forces with Rey & Dominik Mysterio Vs The Bloodline.

John Cena on the Dark Main Event of #SmackDown MSG! Teaming with Rey & Dominik Mysterio Vs The Bloodline!



MSG get ALL THE GOODS! pic.twitter.com/cQLni32UIA — Macho T 💪 (@ItsMachoT) September 11, 2021

This will be Cena's last WWE appearance for a while as he returns to filming.