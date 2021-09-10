*
* Win $50 Pro Wrestling Tees Gift Card
John Cena Appears Off-Air After WWE SmackDown At MSG For A Match
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 10, 2021
Michael Cole announced a sold-out crowd of 14,425 fans in attendance for tonight’s return to MSG.
Following the live broadcast on FOX, that sold-out crowd got a special treat, with John Cena returning during the dark main event. He had been advertised for weeks.
He joined forces with Rey & Dominik Mysterio Vs The Bloodline.
This will be Cena's last WWE appearance for a while as he returns to filming.
