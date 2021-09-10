The Demon Finn Balor Returns On WWE SmackDown At MSG

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

OH DAMN! The Demon👹 has finally risen!!! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/doQuEwwAA9

The Demon Finn Balor will go up against Reigns at Extreme Rules.

It all went down when Reigns saved his cousins The Usos by interfering in their match against The Street Profits. Following the match, the lights went out and Finn Balor appeared on stage with his trademark Demon entrance with red lights and smoke.

Following tonight's main event on Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, Finn Balor's alter-ego 'The Demon' returned to confront WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

AEW Rampage Results (September 10th 2021)

AEW had their final show of the week when they aired a pre-taped edition of AEW Rampage tonight from Cincinnati, Ohio and we're heading straight into [...] Sep 10 - AEW had their final show of the week when they aired a pre-taped edition of AEW Rampage tonight from Cincinnati, Ohio and we're heading straight into [...]

John Cena Appears Off-Air After WWE SmackDown At MSG For A Match

Michael Cole announced a sold-out crowd of 14,425 fans in attendance for tonight’s return to MSG. Following the live broadcast on FOX, that sol[...] Sep 10 - Michael Cole announced a sold-out crowd of 14,425 fans in attendance for tonight’s return to MSG. Following the live broadcast on FOX, that sol[...]

WWE Super SmackDown Results (9/10/21) - Madison Square Garden

WWE Super SmackDown Live Results (September 10, 2021): Madison Square Garden, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Opening Video: 20th Annivers[...] Sep 10 - WWE Super SmackDown Live Results (September 10, 2021): Madison Square Garden, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Opening Video: 20th Annivers[...]

Edge Taken Out Of MSG In An Ambulance Following Match With Seth Rollins On WWE SmackDown

In a match that could have headlined a pay-per-view, Seth Rollins defeated Edge on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX. The match had a[...] Sep 10 - In a match that could have headlined a pay-per-view, Seth Rollins defeated Edge on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX. The match had a[...]

Bobby Lashley Will Defend His WWE Championship On Monday's WWE RAW

RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton vs. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley may have possibly been nixed from the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view to Monday&r[...] Sep 10 - RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton vs. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley may have possibly been nixed from the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view to Monday&r[...]

NBA Star Trae Young Appears On WWE SmackDown At MSG

NBA star Trae Young of Atlanta Hawks made his return to Madison Square Garden on WWE SmackDown tonight on FOX, b Young, delivered a blow to New York [...] Sep 10 - NBA star Trae Young of Atlanta Hawks made his return to Madison Square Garden on WWE SmackDown tonight on FOX, b Young, delivered a blow to New York [...]

Brock Lesnar Officially Ends His Partnership With Paul Heyman

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns opened this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Reigns asked the fans[...] Sep 10 - WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns opened this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Reigns asked the fans[...]

EC3 Wanted To Form A ‘Horsemen-Esque’ Stable In WWE

During a recent interview with Cageside Seats, Former WWE Superst EC3 revealed that he, FTR and Drake Maverick wanted to form a ‘Horseman-esque&[...] Sep 10 - During a recent interview with Cageside Seats, Former WWE Superst EC3 revealed that he, FTR and Drake Maverick wanted to form a ‘Horseman-esque&[...]

Over 18,000 Tickets Sold For AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

More than 18,000 tickets have been sold for AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam in New York City, according to WrestleTix. The sales were no doubt helped by the[...] Sep 10 - More than 18,000 tickets have been sold for AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam in New York City, according to WrestleTix. The sales were no doubt helped by the[...]

Slice Boogie Signs With Major League Wrestling

Following the formation of the 5150 faction at MLW Battle Riot III, Major League Wrestling has announced that Slice Boogie has officially signed a d[...] Sep 10 - Following the formation of the 5150 faction at MLW Battle Riot III, Major League Wrestling has announced that Slice Boogie has officially signed a d[...]

Tony Khan Responds To Jim Cornette's Criticisms of AEW

Earlier today, Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio and responded to one of All Elite Wrestling's most vocal and listened to critics Jim Cornette. [...] Sep 10 - Earlier today, Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio and responded to one of All Elite Wrestling's most vocal and listened to critics Jim Cornette. [...]

Jeff Hardy Wants The Universal Championship, Speaks On Relationship With Vince McMahon

Despite the controversial move to send Jeff Hardy into the WWE 24/7 Championship chase, Hardy has stated that he still has aspirations to become the W[...] Sep 10 - Despite the controversial move to send Jeff Hardy into the WWE 24/7 Championship chase, Hardy has stated that he still has aspirations to become the W[...]

'Never Forget: WWE Returns After 9/11' Documentary Now Available For Viewing

The WWE documentary 'Never Forget: WWE Returns After 9/11' is available for viewing now on Peacock, WWE Network and YouTube. Watch below: Rounding o[...] Sep 10 - The WWE documentary 'Never Forget: WWE Returns After 9/11' is available for viewing now on Peacock, WWE Network and YouTube. Watch below: Rounding o[...]

Jonathan Coachman Reveals What Went Wrong During His Second WWE Run

Jonathan Coachman was a guest on Ad Free Shows recently for an in-depth interview during which he discussed what went wrong during his second run in W[...] Sep 10 - Jonathan Coachman was a guest on Ad Free Shows recently for an in-depth interview during which he discussed what went wrong during his second run in W[...]

Bully Ray Comment On The Energy and Enthusiasm Of AEW Fans

In an interview with the Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast, Bully Ray discussed the energy and enthusiasm of the AEW fans, here is what he had to say: "AE[...] Sep 10 - In an interview with the Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast, Bully Ray discussed the energy and enthusiasm of the AEW fans, here is what he had to say: "AE[...]

WWE Shop Now Selling Ric Flair Legacy Championship Belt

WWE Shop is now selling Ric Flair Legacy Championship belts with a pre-ordering price of $999. The following description describes the belt: “[...] Sep 10 - WWE Shop is now selling Ric Flair Legacy Championship belts with a pre-ordering price of $999. The following description describes the belt: “[...]

News For Tonight's AEW Rampage - Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole To Appear

AEW has announced that there will be interview segments with Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole on tonight's AEW Rampage on TNT. Both men will discu[...] Sep 10 - AEW has announced that there will be interview segments with Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole on tonight's AEW Rampage on TNT. Both men will discu[...]

AEW All Out 2021 Did Over 200,000 Pay-Per-View Says Tony Khan

Tony Khan was back on Busted Open Radio this morning to talk about the past week which has been hugely positive and successful for All Elite Wrestling[...] Sep 10 - Tony Khan was back on Busted Open Radio this morning to talk about the past week which has been hugely positive and successful for All Elite Wrestling[...]

Former WWE Superstar Al Snow Saves Young Boys Life

Former WWE Superstar Al Snow saved a child’s life on Thursday at Santa Rosa Beach in Destin, Florida. Snow recalled the incident to TMZ, reveal[...] Sep 10 - Former WWE Superstar Al Snow saved a child’s life on Thursday at Santa Rosa Beach in Destin, Florida. Snow recalled the incident to TMZ, reveal[...]

IMPACT Wrestling On AXS TV Results (9/9/2021)

IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV results, courtesy of Matt Boone RAJAH.com (9/9/2021) This week's show kicks off with a video package showing some highligh[...] Sep 10 - IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV results, courtesy of Matt Boone RAJAH.com (9/9/2021) This week's show kicks off with a video package showing some highligh[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Announces A Special Start Tome For Bound For Glory 2021

IMPACT Wrestling has announced that their upcoming Bound For Glory Event will have a special start time of 10 PM ET on Saturday, October 23, 2021. Th[...] Sep 10 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced that their upcoming Bound For Glory Event will have a special start time of 10 PM ET on Saturday, October 23, 2021. Th[...]

Updated Card For IMPACT Wrestling’s Victory Road Event

Following this week’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling, below is the updated card for the Victory Road event which will be airing on IMPACT! Plus on [...] Sep 10 - Following this week’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling, below is the updated card for the Victory Road event which will be airing on IMPACT! Plus on [...]

TNT Releases Statement Regarding AEW Dynamite’s Viewership

TNT Network has released a statement in regards to AEW Dynamite scoring 1.319 million viewers on Wednesday night: TNT’s “AEW: DYNAMITE&rd[...] Sep 10 - TNT Network has released a statement in regards to AEW Dynamite scoring 1.319 million viewers on Wednesday night: TNT’s “AEW: DYNAMITE&rd[...]