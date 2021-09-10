Edge Taken Out Of MSG In An Ambulance Following Match With Seth Rollins On WWE SmackDown

* Win $50 Pro Wrestling Tees Gift Card *

In a match that could have headlined a pay-per-view, Seth Rollins defeated Edge on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

The match had a long run time and was back and forth with lots of great action and selling from both men. In the end, Rollins won the match with the stomp after several kicks to the face, asking Edge "WHY WON'T YOU DIE!"

Following the match, Edge was placed on a stretcher with the story that Rollins has done some damage to Edge’s surgically repaired neck. This is of course part of the storyline and Edge will take a little time off the television to sell his injury.

When Edge got to the back he was taken away by an ambulance