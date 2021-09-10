Bobby Lashley Will Defend His WWE Championship On Monday's WWE RAW

It is now Bobby Lashley vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship on Monday. pic.twitter.com/2IJVIwvGq8

During a commercial that aired during tonight’s SmackDown on FOX, the company is now advertising Orton vs. Lashley for the WWE Title in a singles match during Monday’s RAW. It could still take place at Extreme Rules with a stipulation in keeping with the theme of the PPV.

WWE had previously announced a title match with Orton and Riddle defending the RAW Tag Team Titles against Lashley and MVP on Monday’s RAW from Boston. That has all changed.

RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton vs. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley may have possibly been nixed from the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view to Monday’s RAW.

AEW Rampage Results (September 10th 2021)

AEW had their final show of the week when they aired a pre-taped edition of AEW Rampage tonight from Cincinnati, Ohio and we're heading straight into the action. JR replaces Excalibur on the commentar[...] Sep 10 - AEW had their final show of the week when they aired a pre-taped edition of AEW Rampage tonight from Cincinnati, Ohio and we're heading straight into the action. JR replaces Excalibur on the commentar[...]

John Cena Appears Off-Air After WWE SmackDown At MSG For A Match

Michael Cole announced a sold-out crowd of 14,425 fans in attendance for tonight’s return to MSG. Following the live broadcast on FOX, that sold-out crowd got a special treat, with John Cena re[...] Sep 10 - Michael Cole announced a sold-out crowd of 14,425 fans in attendance for tonight’s return to MSG. Following the live broadcast on FOX, that sold-out crowd got a special treat, with John Cena re[...]

WWE Super SmackDown Results (9/10/21) - Madison Square Garden

WWE Super SmackDown Live Results (September 10, 2021): Madison Square Garden, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Opening Video: 20th Anniversary Tribute to the 9/11 Terrorist Attacks WWE has[...] Sep 10 - WWE Super SmackDown Live Results (September 10, 2021): Madison Square Garden, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. Opening Video: 20th Anniversary Tribute to the 9/11 Terrorist Attacks WWE has[...]

The Demon Finn Balor Returns On WWE SmackDown At MSG

Following tonight's main event on Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, Finn Balor's alter-ego 'The Demon' returned to confront WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. It all went down when Reigns saved his co[...] Sep 10 - Following tonight's main event on Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, Finn Balor's alter-ego 'The Demon' returned to confront WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. It all went down when Reigns saved his co[...]

Edge Taken Out Of MSG In An Ambulance Following Match With Seth Rollins On WWE SmackDown

In a match that could have headlined a pay-per-view, Seth Rollins defeated Edge on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX. The match had a long run time and was back and forth with lots of[...] Sep 10 - In a match that could have headlined a pay-per-view, Seth Rollins defeated Edge on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX. The match had a long run time and was back and forth with lots of[...]

Bobby Lashley Will Defend His WWE Championship On Monday's WWE RAW

NBA Star Trae Young Appears On WWE SmackDown At MSG

NBA star Trae Young of Atlanta Hawks made his return to Madison Square Garden on WWE SmackDown tonight on FOX, b Young, delivered a blow to New York Nicks in the NBA Playoffs. He was in the corner Sa[...] Sep 10 - NBA star Trae Young of Atlanta Hawks made his return to Madison Square Garden on WWE SmackDown tonight on FOX, b Young, delivered a blow to New York Nicks in the NBA Playoffs. He was in the corner Sa[...]

Brock Lesnar Officially Ends His Partnership With Paul Heyman

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns opened this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Reigns asked the fans in New York City to acknowledge and of course, wa[...] Sep 10 - WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns opened this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Reigns asked the fans in New York City to acknowledge and of course, wa[...]

EC3 Wanted To Form A ‘Horsemen-Esque’ Stable In WWE

During a recent interview with Cageside Seats, Former WWE Superst EC3 revealed that he, FTR and Drake Maverick wanted to form a ‘Horseman-esque’ stable in WWE. "There were ideas thrown ar[...] Sep 10 - During a recent interview with Cageside Seats, Former WWE Superst EC3 revealed that he, FTR and Drake Maverick wanted to form a ‘Horseman-esque’ stable in WWE. "There were ideas thrown ar[...]

Over 18,000 Tickets Sold For AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

More than 18,000 tickets have been sold for AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam in New York City, according to WrestleTix. The sales were no doubt helped by the recent signings of CM Punk and Bryan Danielson, w[...] Sep 10 - More than 18,000 tickets have been sold for AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam in New York City, according to WrestleTix. The sales were no doubt helped by the recent signings of CM Punk and Bryan Danielson, w[...]

Slice Boogie Signs With Major League Wrestling

Following the formation of the 5150 faction at MLW Battle Riot III, Major League Wrestling has announced that Slice Boogie has officially signed a deal with the promotion. Her is the official press[...] Sep 10 - Following the formation of the 5150 faction at MLW Battle Riot III, Major League Wrestling has announced that Slice Boogie has officially signed a deal with the promotion. Her is the official press[...]

Tony Khan Responds To Jim Cornette's Criticisms of AEW

Earlier today, Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio and responded to one of All Elite Wrestling's most vocal and listened to critics Jim Cornette. “To be fair to him, these are his opinion[...] Sep 10 - Earlier today, Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio and responded to one of All Elite Wrestling's most vocal and listened to critics Jim Cornette. “To be fair to him, these are his opinion[...]

Jeff Hardy Wants The Universal Championship, Speaks On Relationship With Vince McMahon

Despite the controversial move to send Jeff Hardy into the WWE 24/7 Championship chase, Hardy has stated that he still has aspirations to become the WWE Universal Champion. He spoke with Felger &[...] Sep 10 - Despite the controversial move to send Jeff Hardy into the WWE 24/7 Championship chase, Hardy has stated that he still has aspirations to become the WWE Universal Champion. He spoke with Felger &[...]

'Never Forget: WWE Returns After 9/11' Documentary Now Available For Viewing

The WWE documentary 'Never Forget: WWE Returns After 9/11' is available for viewing now on Peacock, WWE Network and YouTube. Watch below: Rounding out the week on Friday, WWE commemorates the 20-yea[...] Sep 10 - The WWE documentary 'Never Forget: WWE Returns After 9/11' is available for viewing now on Peacock, WWE Network and YouTube. Watch below: Rounding out the week on Friday, WWE commemorates the 20-yea[...]

Jonathan Coachman Reveals What Went Wrong During His Second WWE Run

Jonathan Coachman was a guest on Ad Free Shows recently for an in-depth interview during which he discussed what went wrong during his second run in WWE and more: Below are the highlights: On what w[...] Sep 10 - Jonathan Coachman was a guest on Ad Free Shows recently for an in-depth interview during which he discussed what went wrong during his second run in WWE and more: Below are the highlights: On what w[...]

Bully Ray Comment On The Energy and Enthusiasm Of AEW Fans

In an interview with the Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast, Bully Ray discussed the energy and enthusiasm of the AEW fans, here is what he had to say: "AEW has the energy and the enthusiasm of the pro-wre[...] Sep 10 - In an interview with the Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast, Bully Ray discussed the energy and enthusiasm of the AEW fans, here is what he had to say: "AEW has the energy and the enthusiasm of the pro-wre[...]

WWE Shop Now Selling Ric Flair Legacy Championship Belt

WWE Shop is now selling Ric Flair Legacy Championship belts with a pre-ordering price of $999. The following description describes the belt: “ONLY 500 INDIVIDUALLY NUMBERED TITLES WILL EVER BE[...] Sep 10 - WWE Shop is now selling Ric Flair Legacy Championship belts with a pre-ordering price of $999. The following description describes the belt: “ONLY 500 INDIVIDUALLY NUMBERED TITLES WILL EVER BE[...]

News For Tonight's AEW Rampage - Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole To Appear

AEW has announced that there will be interview segments with Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole on tonight's AEW Rampage on TNT. Both men will discuss their debuts with the company at this past Sund[...] Sep 10 - AEW has announced that there will be interview segments with Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole on tonight's AEW Rampage on TNT. Both men will discuss their debuts with the company at this past Sund[...]

AEW All Out 2021 Did Over 200,000 Pay-Per-View Says Tony Khan

Tony Khan was back on Busted Open Radio this morning to talk about the past week which has been hugely positive and successful for All Elite Wrestling. Here is what he said: "We worked really hard t[...] Sep 10 - Tony Khan was back on Busted Open Radio this morning to talk about the past week which has been hugely positive and successful for All Elite Wrestling. Here is what he said: "We worked really hard t[...]

Former WWE Superstar Al Snow Saves Young Boys Life

Former WWE Superstar Al Snow saved a child’s life on Thursday at Santa Rosa Beach in Destin, Florida. Snow recalled the incident to TMZ, revealing he heard yelling and screaming while he was in[...] Sep 10 - Former WWE Superstar Al Snow saved a child’s life on Thursday at Santa Rosa Beach in Destin, Florida. Snow recalled the incident to TMZ, revealing he heard yelling and screaming while he was in[...]

IMPACT Wrestling On AXS TV Results (9/9/2021)

IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV results, courtesy of Matt Boone RAJAH.com (9/9/2021) This week's show kicks off with a video package showing some highlights from last week's show, including how the Karl A[...] Sep 10 - IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV results, courtesy of Matt Boone RAJAH.com (9/9/2021) This week's show kicks off with a video package showing some highlights from last week's show, including how the Karl A[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Announces A Special Start Tome For Bound For Glory 2021

IMPACT Wrestling has announced that their upcoming Bound For Glory Event will have a special start time of 10 PM ET on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The company has invited AEW, NJPW, AAA and NWA Stars[...] Sep 10 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced that their upcoming Bound For Glory Event will have a special start time of 10 PM ET on Saturday, October 23, 2021. The company has invited AEW, NJPW, AAA and NWA Stars[...]

Updated Card For IMPACT Wrestling’s Victory Road Event

Following this week’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling, below is the updated card for the Victory Road event which will be airing on IMPACT! Plus on September 18, 2021. The card so far... IMPACT Wo[...] Sep 10 - Following this week’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling, below is the updated card for the Victory Road event which will be airing on IMPACT! Plus on September 18, 2021. The card so far... IMPACT Wo[...]

TNT Releases Statement Regarding AEW Dynamite’s Viewership

TNT Network has released a statement in regards to AEW Dynamite scoring 1.319 million viewers on Wednesday night: TNT’s “AEW: DYNAMITE” Draws Its Largest Audience Holding Strong As [...] Sep 10 - TNT Network has released a statement in regards to AEW Dynamite scoring 1.319 million viewers on Wednesday night: TNT’s “AEW: DYNAMITE” Draws Its Largest Audience Holding Strong As [...]