Brock Lesnar Officially Ends His Partnership With Paul Heyman
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 10, 2021
WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns opened this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Reigns asked the fans in New York City to acknowledge and of course, was then interrupted by 'The Beast' Brock Lesnar.
Paul Heyman questioned Lesnar as to why he was going after the Universal Title when there are other titles . Lesnar then asked Heyman why he didn’t tell Reigns that he would be at SummerSlam a few weeks ago. Reigns gave Heyman a dirty looked and left the ring with The Usos.
Heyman got on the mic and did his trademark introduction for Lesnar, saying he has been by his side for the last 20 years.
Lesnar then told Heyman to get Reigns to accept his challenge to wrestle for the Universal Title. Heyman didn’t respond and that is when Lesnar attempted to put Heyman in the F5 but Reigns ran back in the ring and gave Lesnar a Superman punch.
Lesnar countered and tried to put Reigns in the F5 but The Usos ran in and Lesnar delivered some suplexes.
[...]