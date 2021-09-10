*
EC3 Wanted To Form A ‘Horsemen-Esque’ Stable In WWE
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 10, 2021
During a recent interview with
Cageside Seats, Former WWE Superst EC3 revealed that he, FTR and Drake Maverick wanted to form a ‘Horseman-esque’ stable in WWE.
"There were ideas thrown around where we wanted to create some things before The Narrative was full tilt. There was an idea for a Horsemen-esque kind of thing we tossed around and played with, but the pandemic prevented one of our days to travel and shoot stuff. [FTR] went their way, I went my way and Drake returned to WWE. What a good idea that was.
I was kind of hesitant too. I was kind of hesitant too because I don’t look that part anymore and I’m doing this. But that would have been awesome. [FTR] is the best tag team in the world and Drake is one of the greatest wrestling brains in the world. I’m all-around [the] best body, best mind, best personality, best looks, best facial hair. It would have been money. I think I would have wanted to call it, RICH."
