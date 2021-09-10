*
Over 18,000 Tickets Sold For AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 10, 2021
More than 18,000 tickets have been sold for AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam in New York City, according to WrestleTix.
The sales were no doubt helped by the recent signings of CM Punk and Bryan Danielson, who had been rumored as joining the company for some time.
AEW has only announced two matches for the show which will take place on September 22, 2021 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 22, 2021.
- Cody Rhodes vs. Malakai Black
- MJF vs. Brian Pilman, Jr.
