Jeff Hardy Wants The Universal Championship, Speaks On Relationship With Vince McMahon

Despite the controversial move to send Jeff Hardy into the WWE 24/7 Championship chase, Hardy has stated that he still has aspirations to become the WWE Universal Champion.

He spoke with Felger & Massaroti about this in a recent interview.

"My number one goal is to be the Universal Champion, like one time, before my career is over. I don't put a number on how much longer I have, I'm very much living life day to day. I want to entertain people and it's so exciting to be back in front of live audiences after a year of silence in the ThunderDome. I have all these ideas still and I'm blessed that I still have the passion for pro wrestling that I had when I was 16. Anything is possible in pro wrestling and I'm shooting for the stars."

Hardy also spoke about how much longer he feels he has in the ring.

"I have no idea. Every match I have now might be my last match. Sometimes, the little things kill. It's so easy to get hurt. I just don't know. I live week-to-week and match-to-match."

The Charismatic Enigma also spoke about his relationship with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.