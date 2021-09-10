AEW All Out 2021 Did Over 200,000 Pay-Per-View Says Tony Khan

* Win $50 Pro Wrestling Tees Gift Card *

Tony Khan was back on Busted Open Radio this morning to talk about the past week which has been hugely positive and successful for All Elite Wrestling.

Here is what he said:

"We worked really hard to finally be able to say that we had the number 1 wrestling show on cable for the week in the entire world of wrestling. It’s pretty amazing,” Khan said. “We’ve been the number 1 show on Wednesday night and that’s one of our big goals when we set out [was to] win our time slot and win our night. Certainly, this is a big milestone and it’s the biggest audience we’ve had since our debut and it really shows how far we’ve come. It shows how big the audience is for wrestling is right now…"

On AEW All Out 2021 Buys:

"It’s great to be able to tell you guys that our pay-per-view did well over 200,000 buys which is a big milestone that nobody had hit in this country for a long time so it’s a pretty special week for AEW and we’re gonna end in a right way tonight with AEW Rampage."

On being the agent for the Casino Battle Royal:

"I just have to say what an organized, intelligent, competent and professional Ruby Soho is. She was really well prepared and she had notes on everyone in the match. She knew what she was doing. I thought ‘wow this is a really hard working person’ and also just a really good person who really has a lot of integrity and a lot of pride in what they do but she interacted really well with everyone. She interacted really well with everyone. It was her first day at AEW and she really really is a great fit. Her Dynamite debut was tremendous…"