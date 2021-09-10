IMPACT Wrestling On AXS TV Results (9/9/2021)

* Win $50 Pro Wrestling Tees Gift Card *

IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV results, courtesy of Matt Boone RAJAH.com (9/9/2021)

This week's show kicks off with a video package showing some highlights from last week's show, including how the Karl Anderson vs. Rich Swann Bunkhouse Brawl match for tonight was made.

From there, "We own the night" plays and the usual trademark intro video airs to kick off the show as it does each and every Thursday night on AXS TV.

We then shoot inside the IMPACT Zone at Skyway Studios in Nashville where Matt Striker and D'Lo Brown welcome us to the show and send us down to ringside for our opening contest.

Tasha Steelz (w/ Savannah Evans) vs. Rosemary

In our first match of the evening, Tasha Steelz will be competing in singles action in the Knockouts division. She makes her way down to the ring accompanied by Savannah Evans.

She settles into the ring and her music fades down. Then, Rosemary's theme hits and the Decay member makes her way out to the fans chanting "Decay" as she gets ready for this opening match here on this week's show.

The commentators talk about some of the action still to come here tonight as Rosemary settles into the squared circle and crawls up to the camera. The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with this bout.

Rosemary and Tasha lock up and we see Tasha lifted but tuck and roll for a near fall straight out of the gate, which, of course, Rosemary kicks out of. Seconds later, Rosemary takes her first bite into the action, as she bites the face of Tasha and the fans begin chanting her name.

We see Rosemary enjoy some early offensive success after that, with the fans heavily cheering her on, however Steelz ends up taking over. She hits a splash in the corner and then a bicycle kick for a near fall, before applying a submission hold to Rosemary and trying to keep her on the mat to slow the pace of the match down.

After Steelz enjoys some time in control of the action, Rosemary ends up shifting things in her favor when she connects with an inverted DDT for a near fall. Steelz fights back into the lead after hitting a flash step-up bulldog off the ropes for a near fall of her own. Seconds later, Rosemary blasts Steelz with a spear after Steelz misses a top-rope high spot attempt. This leads to the pin fall victory for the Decay member.

Winner: Rosemary

After The Match: Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans Steal The Titles

Once the match wraps up, we see Savannah Evans hit the ring to provide a distraction. This leads to a stand-off between Evans and Rosemary / her partner. While this is going on, Steelz walks over to the ringside area and steals the Knockouts Tag-Team Championships. She and Evans leave to the back with them.

Main Event Set For Next Week's Victory Road "Go-Home" Show

Gia Miller is backstage with Ace Austin and Madman Fulton. She asks Austin about his victory over Tommy Dreamer on last week's show and if he'll be ready for Christian Cage at Victory Road. He says he was born ready. He and Fulton leave to approach Scott D'Amore, who they see standing by.

Austin tells D'Amore they have a show next week before Victory Road. He says he thinks Cage should defend the IMPACT title. He says he can save D'Amore the trouble of finding him an opponent. He proposes Fulton face Cage.

D'Amore says he appreciates Austin being such a good guy and wanting to help. D'Amore says it should be a ten-man tag match with Austin, Fulton and three of their friends against Cage and four of his friends.

Austin and Fulton then approach Brian Myers, Sam Beale and their hopefuls. He mentions the match and needing some partners. He asks Myers to join his team. Myers accepts. On that note, we head to a commercial break.

Rhino & Violent By Design Update

When we return from the break, we see another Violent By Design segment featuring the dues-paying of Rhino for failing Eric Young. The latest vignette has been similar to recent ones with Rhino in a jail cell and looking to gain redemption.

Bunkhouse Brawl

Karl Anderson vs. Rich Swann

From there, we shoot back inside the IMPACT Zone in Skyway Studios in Nashville, TN. where the theme song for The Good Brothers plays and out comes the IMPACT Tag-Team Champions of Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows.

Anderson settles into the ring past the trash-can filled entrance aisle, where we see two giant wooden slabs in corners of the ring. His music dies down.

Rich Swann's theme plays and Swann comes out looking ready for business in street clothes. He immediately hits the ring and sends Anderson out to the floor to get this one off-and-running with a bang as the IMPACT fans make some noise.

Swann beats on Anderson and Gallows at the same time with a trash can lid. He takes them both out and plays to the fans. Swann whips Anderson from the entrance aisle into the ring apron. He then goes over and kicks and punches away at Gallows, and as the commentators point out, Gallows isn't even in this match.

We see Swann kick Anderson low on the floor and play to the crowd a bit more as the commentators sing his praises and talk about how Willie Mack is likely at home smiling ear-to-ear. Swann grabs a cord and starts choking Anderson with it. Swann continues to take the extra time to lay a beating on Gallows every time he gets Anderson down and out.

It has been all Rich Swann since the opening bell in this one. Finally we see Anderson catch Swann from behind while Swann was beating down Gallows. We see Anderson beat Swann down with a trash can lid over and over and over again.

The momentum Swann had is completely dead, as is the previously loud crowd, as the commentators point out. Anderson hits a nice vertical suplex on Swann on the entrance ramp. On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break with the action still in progress.

When we settle back in from the break, we see Anderson is beating Swann down, with the action now taking place inside the ring. We see one of the two giant wooden slabs that was in the corners of the ring when the match started is broken now, seemnigly used in a spot during the break. Anderson smashes Swann into a chair wedged into the corner.

Swann starts to show signs of life, however Anderson cuts him off with some European uppercuts. He yells out this is G1 Final Nashville and slams Swann through the other giant wooden slab remaining in the corner of the ring. He goes for the cover but only gets two. We hear Swann panting and talking about having splinters in his back. Anderson charges at Swann with a hard hip attack but Swann moves and Anderson crashes through part of the remaining giant wooden slab in the corner.

Anderson ends up recovering before Swann even still, and goes to work on him in the corner of the ring. Swann moves as Anderson charges at him with a trash can lid. Anderson splashes himself into the corner and rams his own head into the trash can lid. Swann kicks it in his face after that and then beats him down with it over-and-over again. The crowd fires up as Swann takes over and beats Anderson down as he continues his fired up comeback.

Gallows gets involved at ringside and helps Anderson pull back into the offensive lead. He goes for the Gun Stun but Swann had it well scouted and countered it. He heads to the second rope and goes for the flip but Anderson moves and ends up turning Swann inside-out with a picture-perfect clothesline for a close near fall.

Karl asks Gallows to bring out a table from under the ring, and The Good Brother obliges. He sends it into Anderson, and then joins him in the ring to unfold and set up the table. Gallows heads back to the floor and Anderson picks Swann up. Swann recovers and avoids the Gun Stun again and ends up laying Anderson out across the table. He heads to the top rope but Gallows trips him up and he crotches himself on the turnbuckle in the corner. Anderson heads up after him and Gallows stands on the apron and watches as Anderson leaps off with Swann, putting him through the table with a flying super Gun Stun. He then scores the pin fall victory.

Winner: Karl Anderson

Mickie James With A Message For Deonna Purrazzo

Now we shoot backstage where Gia Miller is sitting down for an interview with Mickie James. She asks her about her comeback match at the NWA 73 anniversary show and how she was attacked by Deonna Purrazzo at the event. She says she shouldn't have been surprised, but was.

She declares Deonna won't make more of a name for herself at Mickie's expense. She says now it's not about business. She says she takes wrestling very personal and Deonna stole a moment from her career from her.

Mickie vows there's a big difference between business Mickie James and "Hardcore Country" Mickie James. She vows to show Deonna. We head to another commercial break after this.

Matthew Rehwoldt With A Message For Trey Miguel

When we return from the break, we shoot to a quick backstage promo segment featuring Matthew Rehwoldt. Rehwoldt has some words for Trey Miguel and talks about what he does being an art. He essentially calls Miguel out for a match on next week's show.

Josh Alexander Joins Christian Cage's Team For Next Week

After an IMPACT Plus Flashback segment, we return backstage at the IMPACT Zone on this week's show where Gia Miller is standing by with X-Division Champion Josh Alexander. He talks about his recent victory over former X-Division Champion Chris Sabin and mentions how he is about to sign the contract for his upcoming title defense.

Up walks Christian Cage, who introduces himself to Alexander and calls himself a fan. He goes on to ask Alexander if he will join his five-man team for the big ten-man tag-team main event on next week's Victory Road "go-home" edition of the show. Alexander accepts and also points out how he wants to one day stand across from Cage in the ring as well. After this, we head to another commercial break.

Rohit Raju & Shera With Choice Words For Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green

We return from the break to Rohit Raju and Shera standing by backstage with a message for Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona following their match against the duo on last week's show. They essentially take shots at Cardona and how Green wears the pants in the relationship.

Chris Bey vs. Finlay

Now we head back inside the IMPACT Zone where we hear the familiar sounds of Chris Bey's theme song as he makes his way to the ring. The commentators talk about his t-shirt being the best seller right now.

With Bey settled into the squared circle for our next match of the evening, his music fades down. Now the theme for David Finlay plays and one half of FinJuice makes his way out and heads down to the ring.

The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with this contest. Early on we see Finlay faring well, but before long, Bey takes over and starts dominating the action. The fans in the IMPACT Zone try and rally behind Finlay as Bey continues to take it to him.

Bey gloats and plays to the fans as he is now dominating the action with ease. He goes for a lax cover on Finlay but the FinJuice member kicks out to keep this one alive. Bey stalks Finlay in the corner and then charges across the ring for a big splash. Bey hits a flying forearm off the ropes for another near fall.

Finlay hits an accelerated European uppercut to kill Bey's momentum and shift the offense into his favor. He hits a flying shoulder block for a follow-up pin fall as the fans in the IMPACT Zone start chanting his name. Finlay holds on and rolls through a Bey move attempt for a big slam into another near fall. Finlay slaps an STF on Bey in the middle of the ring.

Bey struggles in the hold and rolls him over into a pin attempt. Finlay reverses back and yanks back on the hold even tighter. We hear Bey scream out in pain but ultimately make it to the ropes to force the ref to break the hold.

We see Bey fight back into the offensive lead, nailing Finlay with a big sidewalk slam for a close near fall. He begins blasting the hell out of Finlay with repeated kicks but then Finlay fights back into competitive form. Swann goes for a cover with his feet on the ropes but Finlay hangs on. Juice Robinson runs down to ringside and while distracted, Bey is rolled up by Finlay for the pin fall.

Winner: Finlay

Hikuleo Joins Chris Bey In Bullet Club Beatdown

Once the match wraps up, we see Hikuleo of The Bullet Club hit the ring and he beats down Finlay and Juice Robinson. He and Bey team up and further attack the FinJuice duo, badly beating them down and leaving them laying in Bullet Club fashion.

Josh Alexander & Chris Sabin Sign Contract For Victory Road

We shoot backstage where Scott D'Amore is sitting down at a table with X-Division Champion Josh Alexander and former multiple-time champion Chris Sabin. He tells the two that all that is left is to sign the dotted line and make their match for arguably the best X-Division competitor in history official for Victory Road.

Sabin talks about this being a match about legacy. He signs the contract. Alexander talks about being a multiple-time champion meaning you've lost the title multiple times. He says he's never lost it and doesn't plan to when they meet. He signs the dotted line as well.

D'Amore gives some final comments to talk about how big this match is and how important it is for the X-Division legacy. He asks the two to shake hands. He walks off. They stand up and shake hands.

Christian Cage Asks Chris Sabin To Join His Team

From there, Alexander walks off and asks Sabin to give him his best at Victory Road. Before Sabin gets up to leave, in walks IMPACT Champion Christian Cage. He says he's gonna get right to the point, noting he trusts Sabin more than anyone else and talks about them going back a long time. He asks if Sabin will be on his team for the ten-man tag-team main event on next week's show. Sabin agrees. After this, we head to another commercial break.

Steve Maclin vs. Petey Williams

As we return from the break, we're treated to a lengthy Swinger's Palace casino segment, where they take some gambling action on the upcoming showdown between Steve Maclin and Petey Williams.

From there, we shoot back inside the IMPACT Zone at Skyway Studios in Nashville, TN. where Steve Maclin makes his way out and heads down to the ring.

Maclin settles into the squared circle for our next contest of the evening as highlights from recent weeks on Before The Impact are shown of the original meeting he had with Petey Williams leading into this return match here tonight.

Back live, Petey Williams' theme hits and the fans inside the IMPACT Zone make some good noise as the longtime veteran heads to the ring. The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with this one.

Straight out of the gate, Maclin takes it to Williams, dominating the action and putting his "toxic masculinity" on display. Maclin taunts the crowd a bit as they continue to loudly boo him while he puts it on Williams.

Williams starts hitting some belly-to-back over-back throw suplexes and other suplexes to shift the offensive momentum in his favor. He hits another slam on Maclin and rolls over into a near fall. Maclin kicks out and rolls out to the floor but Williams hits him with a baseball dropkick and then slingshots himself onto Maclin on the floor.

Petey brings Maclin back into the ring and hits another big springboard move. He calls for the Canadian Destroyer but just as he picks him up to execute it, we hear the theme for No Way playing and out comes the big conga line, which leads to TJP distracting Petey. We hear the commentators talk about No Way putting money on Maclin to win. Maclin attacks Williams from behind off the distraction and scores the win.

Winner: Steve Maclin

Sami Callihan & Eddie Edwards Exchange Words, Christian Cage Wants Them Both

We shoot backstage to Gia Miller, who is standing by with Eddie Edwards. He admits to being caught off guard and getting his ass beat last week. Up walks Sami Callihan and he talks about Edwards being stubborn. He says he sat back and watched it happen because Edwards asked him not to get involved. He asks if Eddie has reconsidered for tonight. He says hell no.

Christian Cage comes up and asks them both to be on his team for next week's ten-man tag-team match. Callihan says he's in and walks off. Edwards says he won't be on the same team as Callihan. He tells Christian he has to choose which one he'd rather have on his team. He walks off to end the segment and we head to another commercial break.

Two More Members For Ace Austin's Team Revealed

We return from the break to Gia Miller who is standing by with Ace Austin and Madman Fulton. She points out that Christian Cage's team is close to finalized, if not completely finished. She asks how he is coming with getting people for his team.

As noted, Austin and Fulton have gotten Brian Myers to agree to be part of their team. Austin mentions having a plan.

W. Morrissey and Moose walk up and they say that if Sami Callihan or Eddie Edwards --either of them-- are on Christian Cage's team, they're both in.

Moose vs. Eddie Edwards

We head back inside the IMPACT Zone after that and we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance theme of Moose. Moose makes his way down to the ring as the fans inside Skyway Studios chant his name.

Moose settles into the ring and then his music dies down. Now the familiar sounds of Eddie Edwards' theme plays and the fans sing along as the commentators talk about the emotions and history that Edwards' music brings up among IMPACT fans.

With both guys inside the squared circle and ready to do battle, we head to one more pre-match commercial break. Our main event of the evening is waiting on the other side of the break. Stay tuned.

We're back from the break and the bell sounds to get us off-and-running with our featured attraction of the evening this week. Straight out of the gate, Moose dominates the action, beating down Edwards and taking it to the fan-favorite from the word "go."

We see Edwards fight back into competitive form briefly, however Moose takes back over. The action spills out to the floor and we see Moose ramming Edwards into the ring post and the ring apron. We head to a mid-match commercial break as Moose continues to dominate Edwards.

As we settle back in from the break we see Edwards fighting from underneath. He hits a crazy Frankensteiner off the top-rope on Moose, but seconds later Moose is dominating the action again. We see all hell break loose now as everyone involved in the ten-man tag-team main event scheduled for next week's show takes turns hitting the ring for big shine spots.

Edwards wife even hits the ring to try and help out and she swings away with a kendo stick but eventually it's still too much. Finally, the lights go out and when they come back on, Sami Callihan is in the ring with two baseball bats. He hands one to Edwards and the two begin beating everyone down with the bats.

Cage gets in the ring and tries to get Callihan and Edwards to bury the hatchet. They tap bats and appear to do exactly that. This week's show goes off the air with Christian's team for next week's main event standing tall while Callihan's theme plays. Thanks for joining us!